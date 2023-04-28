The state budget is a couple of weeks away from heading to the governor’s desk, and while there seems to be agreement on priorities, namely around child care and housing, Republican Gov. Phil Scott has announced that he’s concerned about costs.

“In January, I presented a balanced budget that made critical investments in people and communities, provided much needed tax relief for working families and the most vulnerable, and didn’t force already-overburdened Vermonters to pay even more in taxes and fees,” the Republican governor stated in a release Thursday. “In the coming weeks, I know legislators may claim their budget includes funding for a lot of my initiatives, but it’s what they added, and the price tag that comes with it, that has me concerned.”

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

