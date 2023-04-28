The state budget is a couple of weeks away from heading to the governor’s desk, and while there seems to be agreement on priorities, namely around child care and housing, Republican Gov. Phil Scott has announced that he’s concerned about costs.
“In January, I presented a balanced budget that made critical investments in people and communities, provided much needed tax relief for working families and the most vulnerable, and didn’t force already-overburdened Vermonters to pay even more in taxes and fees,” the Republican governor stated in a release Thursday. “In the coming weeks, I know legislators may claim their budget includes funding for a lot of my initiatives, but it’s what they added, and the price tag that comes with it, that has me concerned.”
The governor stated that the budget passed by the Senate on Thursday will increase spending at double the rate of inflation and increase new taxes and fees to an unsustainable point.
He claims that growing the General Fund budget by 13%, as is being contemplated, will create fiscal challenges for the future.
“The good news is, I have shared priorities with the Legislative majority, in areas like child care, paid family medical leave, housing and reducing carbon emissions,” Scott stated. “I’ve put forward a way to take significant, meaningful steps in these areas, which can be scaled over time.”
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, said he expects the budget to now head to the Committees of Conference.
“We’re still probably a week or two before the conference committees will finish ironing out the differences between the two versions,” he said.
“It’s interesting, I don’t think there are basic differences in the philosophies of them. I think the governor’s priorities match up with the Legislature’s priorities pretty well,” Collamore said. “The difference is in the spending and where the spending is.”
There’s disagreement between the House and Senate over a pot of money used to leverage federal dollars for transportation and clean water, he said. The House wants to see those funds used, while the Senate wants them left alone by and large.
He said that Scott’s budget presented in January reflected a 9% increase over the previous year. After the House finished with it, it was 12% over the previous year. The Senate, Collamore said, added 1% to put toward the state pension plans. He noted that a 13% increase is high, and much of it is one-time federal funding for programs the state will have to find a way to fund in the coming years.
The budget contemplates increasing fees as well — notably Department of Motor Vehicle fees, which Collamore said people won’t like.
House Assistant Majority Leader Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, said Thursday that he doesn’t expect the Senate bill to spend much time in the House Committee on Appropriations and will likely move swiftly to the Committees of Conference.
“One big difference is, the House has money in place to start a paid family-leave program and the associated expenses with that, whereas the Senate really stripped down what they were interested in doing for paid family leave,” Notte said. “That’s one of the major issues.”
He said many of the things changing between House and Senate versions are small, he said, but they add up to a lot. There are as many sets of priorities as there are lawmakers.
“It’s a matter of aligning those (priorities) in a way a majority can agree with to vote it out in a manner acceptable to both the House and Senate, and then, quite frankly, given the hints the governor has given about vetoing this budget, we need to keep in mind that we need enough agreement to quite possibly override a veto of the budget as well,” Notte said.
Housing and child care are among most people’s concerns, he said, given the role each plays in the overall economy.
Regarding fees, Notte said that many of the increases, namely for those around the DMV, are because they haven’t kept pace with inflation and rising labor costs. No one wants to raise them, but they’re no longer covering the cost of the services they support. It would be better to raise these slowly over time rather than in large spurts.
Conor Kennedy, a spokesman for Speaker of the House Rep. Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, said Wednesday that the House and Senate put priorities on community investment.
“I think the loudest one is probably housing,” he said. “There’s no community in Vermont that does not have some sort of housing need, and that could be big or small, and a lot of times I think a statement like that could be hyperbole, but I genuinely believe that every community in Vermont is looking for either resources to help them.”
