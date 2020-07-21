Vermont’s Deputy Tax Commissioner said the Board of Aldermen has no vote on the education tax rate.
Historically, the board has voted on the non-residential and homestead tax rates when it sets the municipal rate, generally treating it as a rubber-stamping process. However, with several aldermen expressing anger at the increase in the school tax rate, a motion to approve the rates initially failed for lack of a majority Monday. At least one alderman expressed a willingness to leave city schools without a funding source until the School Board reduced the budget, but the majority of the board ultimately reconsidered the vote and approved the rates after a discussion with the city attorney.
However, Deputy Tax Commissioner Douglas Farnham said Tuesday that the board shouldn’t have been voting on the rates to begin with.
“A town does not have authority to set or refuse the education tax rate,” he said. “They are set by the commissioner.”
So why have the aldermen been voting on it?
“They shouldn’t be,” Farnham said. “That’s not votable. That’s not an authority granted to towns in Vermont. ... I have never heard of a town voting to adopt the education tax rates because it’s not really a choice.”
Farnham said that if the aldermen had not backed away from the vote, they would have gotten a letter from the Department of Taxes setting them straight. If that didn’t work, he said, the department has authority under state law to take over billing of education taxes from a municipality.
“Obviously, that’s not something we want to do or would do lightly,” he said.
Farnham said the law was created because of a situation with the town of Victory shortly after Act 60 was passed, and he did not believe it had ever been invoked.
However, the city does not appear to be the only municipality that is voting on the education tax rate.
“The treasurer’s office, in conjunction with the listers office, gives us figures on municipal, school and nonresident homestead rate,” Rutland Town Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini wrote in response to an inquiry via text. “We vote on all of it at one to ‘set the rate.’”
Terenzini said that in his mind his board has been voting on the education rate.
Board President Matt Whitcomb declined to comment on Farnham’s remarks.
The discussion Monday was borne of the evident frustration of several Board of Aldermen members with the school budget, and several other aldermen suggested discussions with the school board were in order. Whitcomb said Tuesday he would draft a letter to the School Board and the Legislature outlining the aldermen’s grievances and that he expected some sort of committee meeting would follow. He said he had not been in touch with anyone at the School Board since the meeting Monday, but that he intended to reach out soon.
School Board Chairwoman Alison Notte said the aldermen appeared not to understand how school funding works.
“It happens at a state level rather than a municipal level,” she said. “I’m not sure what they thought they could accomplish last night by voting it down.”
Notte said education taxes go to the state and are redistributed to the towns, and for every dollar spent by Rutland City Schools, only a quarter of it comes from city taxpayers. Notte said the budget was presented in January and “overwhelmingly” approved by voters in March, and that there might have been some savings from the closure because of the pandemic, but it also resulted in unexpected costs for the technology to do remote education.
Notte also noted that Rutland’s per-pupil spending is below the state average.
“I don’t think we’re being frivolous in our spending,” she said. “It’s disheartening. Year after year, the pattern is for certain members of the aldermen to attack the school board, put the municipality against education. We’re all serving the same community. I don’t think that’s the most productive approach.”
