The state says the city should stop complaining and sign away its rights at rail crossings.
Rutland City filed a lawsuit against the Vermont Agency of Transportation last month saying the state and Vermont Railway were refusing to cooperate in a project to replace the pipes under a rail crossing unless the city signed a “master license agreement.” That agreement would require the city to assume all liability for damages associated with the pipes — even if they were the result of negligence by the state or the railroad — and would have given the state and railroad the right to veto any other water and sewer work at crossings, without cause, with the city having no right of appeal, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit was triggered by a planned project that included replacing a pipe that runs under the Park Street crossing. The project was launched in response to the effect that fighting the 2014 Rutland Plywood fire had on water pressure in nearby neighborhoods.
When the city inquired in 2016 whether it would need a permit from AOT for the work, according to the lawsuit, the agency replied that rather than a permit, the city would have to sign a master license agreement with the agency and Vermont Railway before either would cooperate with the city.
State officials have refused to discuss the reasoning behind the agreements publicly. In responses to the city’s lawsuit filed late last week in Rutland civil court, the state defended the use of master licensing agreements generally, but said little about the specific provisions that bother the city.
“The State-owned railroad lines in the City are used by both passenger trains and freight trains, some of which ... carry hazardous materials such as fuel oil, gasoline, propane and ethanol,” the state’s response reads. “The integrity of railroad infrastructure, including tracks, bridges and signals, is critical to the safe operation of trains, as is adherence to safety rules and protocols when working on or adjacent to railroad tracks.”
The response defended the use of indemnification clauses as common, but did not speak to the level of indemnification objected to in the lawsuit.
Instead, the state argued questions of standing, saying disputes such as this one were a matter for the Transportation Board rather than the court and the city was not entitled to an injunction exempting it from the master licensing agreement.
“First, the City cannot show irreparable — or any — harm,” the response read. “VTrans and VTR are prepared to cooperate with the City’s water and sewer upgrade project provided that the City enters into a Master License Agreement containing the same terms and conditions accepted by dozens of other private and municipal utilities in Vermont. ... The City cannot use its own intransigence to contrive an emergency.”
The case is scheduled for a hearing later this month.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.