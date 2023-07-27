POULTNEY — A suspected 200-gallon oil spill occurred in Poultney on Tuesday and the level of contamination to the Finel Hollow Brook and the Poultney River is unknown, according to Will Sisson, a spill manager with the state’s Waste Management and Prevention Division.

Poultney Fire Department Chief Aaron Kerber said his team first heard of the spill after receiving a Facebook message about it Tuesday evening. Though the initial location in the message was incorrect, a smell of gasoline was reported shortly after near Finel Hollow Road.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

