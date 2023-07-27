POULTNEY — A suspected 200-gallon oil spill occurred in Poultney on Tuesday and the level of contamination to the Finel Hollow Brook and the Poultney River is unknown, according to Will Sisson, a spill manager with the state’s Waste Management and Prevention Division.
Poultney Fire Department Chief Aaron Kerber said his team first heard of the spill after receiving a Facebook message about it Tuesday evening. Though the initial location in the message was incorrect, a smell of gasoline was reported shortly after near Finel Hollow Road.
“(Our team) was there at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening and discovered oil in the roadways as well as in the ditch line and running through a culvert into the Finel Hollow Brook,” Kerber said. “Assistant (Fire Chief Bill) Jones requested the Vermont State Hazmat Team to the scene to assist with making sure we were doing everything we can to mitigate the problem.”
Neither Sisson nor Kerber were able to say exactly what the spill was, but Kerber did confirm it to be a hydrocarbon-based substance.
Sisson said he first got the report at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, at which point the hazmat team was already on its way. He said his team quickly set up pads and oil spill booms to stop the flow of oil from the culvert into the brook.
“We tried to get as much as possible, but some got into the river. It’s tough to say how much. It’s possible that it’s somewhere around a couple hundred gallons,” Sisson said. “But I don’t have an estimate about how much got into the waterway. It’s kind of anybody’s guess.”
Wednesday was spent scraping stains from the road and excavating any grossly impacted soil from the area, according to Sisson. The total soil hauled from the scene came to roughly two or three dump truckloads, but by the end of the day, he said contamination levels seemed to be at a safe point.
Sisson said that as he understood it, one of the organizations that helped assist in the cleanup, Absolute Spill Response, was measuring the level of volatile organic compounds as under the state rule of no more than 10 parts per million by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Additionally, he said the organization is testing the spill and will likely have results on what the substance is by next week.
Kerber said he could not say whether the town had notified residents of the spill. He did add that Finel Hollow Road had been blocked by the Poultney Highway Crew from 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night until later afternoon the following day.
“The fire department did not issue any public notices (of the spill). We have not gotten any of that info from the state to say that they don’t want people in the river,” Kerber said. “As of now, cleaning above the roadway and ditch line is completed. Absolute Spill Response left booms in the stream yesterday. I believe the Agency of Natural Resources was on scene (Wednesday), but nothing from the state claiming no swimming or otherwise.”
Poultney Town Manager Paul Donaldson did not wish to speak on the matter when reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Sisson said an investigation into who or what caused this spill is underway by the ANR’s environmental enforcement officers.