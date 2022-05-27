An email between state officials says the Department for Children and Families (DCF) has ended relationships with a nonprofit providing social services to homeless people housed at hotels in Rutland because of organizational issues.
The organization, Life Intervention Team, continues to operate in the city with state funding, according to its board president, and its exact status with the state was unclear as of late last week.
Inquiries to DCF were directed toward Commissioner Sean Brown, whom a department representative said would be unavailable until next week. However, a May 4 email from Brown to Vermont Auditor of Accounts Douglas Hoffer states that a “Programmatic Monitoring” began earlier this year of Life Intervention Team in response to concerns from the public about how the group was operating. The monitoring looked at “financial, Human Resources and general administrative practices.”
“As a result of these findings, DCF ended any contractual and/or grantor relationship with Life Intervention Team but welcomes the opportunity to partner again in the future should the cited concerns be resolved,” the email from Brown to Hoffer read.
Karim Chapman, president of Life Intervention Team’s board of directors, said Friday that his organization was undergoing growing pains, but he said he believed he had a good relationship with the state.
“We are a new organization,” Chapman said. “Being a new organization, you have developmental issues that come up.”
Chapman said they had been working on a contract basis with the Office of Economic Opportunity, but that contract ended March 31. He said the 501c3 has 30 employees and continues to provide social services at the hotels, funded by the state.
“There’s no contract in place,” he said. “There’s more of an agreement.”
Chapman referred questions seeking clarification on the arrangement to DCF.
Brown’s email to Hoffer included an attached monitoring report, dated April 15, that cited a number of shortcomings at the Life Intervention Team and outlined how they should be corrected.
The first irregularity listed was the Life Intervention Team paying stipends of up to $900 a week to board members and in excess of that to at least one board member.
“It is difficult to consider $900 per week to be reasonable compensation for board member service,” the report read. “It is more likely that any board members receiving compensation at this level would be performing work as an employee or contractor. Lack of clarity could place the organization at high risk.”
The report said documentation of workers compensation insurance excluded the executive director and board president and that DCF learned the organization had been paying staff via stipends rather than W2 wages. This meant they had not been paying FICA or unemployment insurance, according to the report, and also may have violated the Fair Labor Standards Act because “most, if not all” of the employees were working there full-time.
“LIT is also likely out of compliance with state laws and regulations regarding unemployment insurance and workers compensation,” the report read. “These issues undermine the ability of Life Intervention Team to remain eligible for state or federal funding, and sustainably deliver work in support of its mission.”
The report also said the Life Intervention team had inadequate policies and staff training on HIPAA compliance and that the group failed to conduct abuse registry checks on staff members working with vulnerable adults, a requirement under Agency of Human Services policy.
Chapman said he had been working with the state on the organizations issue and that he had met with state officials that week.
Several area hotels have become de facto homeless shelters during the pandemic, filling almost exclusively with Agency of Human Services clients living there with emergency housing vouchers. Life Intervention Team formed, according to Chapman, to provide wraparound social services to the clients, including medical concerns, drug treatment and connecting them to more social services when they leave.
“It’s our goal to get them out of the hotel and into permanent housing,” he said. “During the pandemic, it was really hard and people were not supported the way they should have been. We stepped up.”
Life Intervention Team has won some praise for its work with the population housed at the hotels. City police said staff were instrumental in saving the life of a small child exposed to fentanyl at one of the facilities.
At the same time, reported drug activity at the hotels has spurred tension with neighbors — many of whom appeared at the Board of Aldermen to complain last week — and between the city and the state. Mayor David Allaire said Friday that he continues to be frustrated with the state’s lack of communication to the city regarding what happens at the hotels.
“Right along, I’ve had questions about the operation,” Allaire said. “As much as I was hearing from them that the situation was quieting down. I was hearing from neighbors that there were still problems.”
State officials are scheduled to attend a public forum on the situation at the hotels June 15.
