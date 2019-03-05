POULTNEY — From death, life: As Green Mountain College prepares to close, tensions over the cause of what President Bob Allen called a “tragedy” are easing into hopeful transition as local and state officials band together to plan a path forward.
“The first thing you need to do there, is to rally around a great idea,” said Ted Brady, deputy secretary of the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development. “There’s two-dozen people that came down today to be pushing with you, and to try to implement that idea.”
Crowds overflowed Green Mountain College’s East Room on Thursday as over 200 local leaders, college officials, community members and legislative representatives met to discuss keeping the town of Poultney afloat once the college closes in June.
“You have tremendous power here in this room,” said Paul Costello, executive director for the Vermont Council on Rural Development. “But the most important thing in the room is not anybody from outside this town, it’s the community. It’s the people who are ready to stand up with their ideas, stand up with their energy. They’re going to lead the way because no one does it for you.”
Costello conducted the morning in 15-minute segments: First he asked the community to describe the challenge of dealing with GMC’s closure, before taking 15 minutes to talk about the strengths of the community, then a half-hour to brainstorm ideas, and a few minutes at the end where partners evaluated their ideas.
“Once this is taken over by another entity, we will need some people from the town to really be committed to working with this, and helping our town get back on our feet,” said Poultney Select Board Chairman Jeff King. “That, I think, is a big, big challenge. I think we do have a golden opportunity here.”
Retired town manager Jonas Rosenthal said the biggest challenge he could see was drastic increases in water and sewer rates.
“Green Mountain College provided $70,000 of a $450,000 budget,” Rosenthal said, adding that the first payment on a bond that was approved in 2017 is coming up.
Michael Moser, research specialist and coordinator with the Vermont State Data Center with the University of Vermont, walked the audience through statistics that compared Poultney to towns across the state and nation to better analyze what tools the community would be working with.
Data from 2017 showed Poultney had a population of 3,349, and 2010 census data showed 39.7 percent of the population was 65 or older and had a disability.
“Poultney has a relatively high vacancy rate, compared to the state and to the U.S., obviously,” Moser said. “There’s a 28 percent vacancy here in Poultney compared to a 22 percent vacancy across the state of Vermont.”
Moser also said there was a high seasonal recreational vacancy. While rents remained lower than the state average, Poultney’s properties still provided for significant possibility, Moser found.
“Housing pressure isn’t really as much of a pressure in Poultney as it is in other places,” Moser said.
Ed Bove, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, spoke about how the design and layout of the town.
“The engine of the town, where it really grows from, is the core,” Bove said. “Poultney hasn’t really spread out too much on the edges yet, so you’re seeing that that is really the bones of the community, the development pattern that you’re going to build around.”
Citizens suggested using the campus for veteran care and housing, housing for international refugees who come to Vermont to work, and using the dorm room beds for mental health institutions in need of more room or as a satellite campus for other institutions like MIT and STEM- and science-based schools in need of more rural space.
Some suggested it be multi-use, or that the town buy the property, but Town Manager Paul Donaldson said Poultney isn’t in a position to do that.
“It’s been a partnership with the USDA from day one,” Allen said, adding that the college is working with “people in the room” who he couldn’t disclose because of a non-disclosure agreement. “... I’ve given three campus tours just this week, so there are people who are interested in this campus.”
Now in her 16th month as Castleton University’s new president, Dr. Karen Scolforo said she was inspired by the way the community was coming together to support one another and collaborate to re-purpose the beloved campus.
And she, too, had some ideas.
“If you look at New England as a destination for high school boarding schools ... and the students that they draw, the acceptance rates are between 20 and 40 percent, populations are upwards of 40 percent international students,” Scolforo said. “This is an opportunity for tuitions that range between $50,000 and $60,000 a year, to draw resources and families and young people to the area.”
Ben Doyle, assistant state director for the USDA NH/VT, said the USDA will work closely with the community affected by GMC’s closure as they transition.
“He would be encouraged to hear the stories and the narrative today about how engaged the community is,” said Chris Saunders, from Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy’s office. “He (Leahy) will be very engaged in trying to bring resources and ideas ... to make sure the community of Poultney remains strong.”
Haley Pero, of fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office, said the senator would celebrate the strength of the people engaged in keeping Poultney alive.
“(He would say) even if the college goes away, the mission remains,” Pero said.
Costello at the end said if the communities needed the help of organizations like the VCRD, the RRPC or the Rutland Economic Development Corporation, all the residents need do is call.
They would answer, he said, and return to their aid.
