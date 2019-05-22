The Vermont Fish and Wildlife are urging people not to put their live pet fish into local waterways, according to a press release.
Most of the fish and plants bought in pet stores are tropical fish, and as many of the species are reproducing in the waters of the southern states, pet owners are warned that introducing their pets into Vermont's waterways can spread disease, parasites and permanently affect the populations of native fish and plants, the release said.
One example is the Eurasian watermilfoil and variable watermilfoil, both aquarium plants, now found in Vermont's lakes, and both Hydrilla and Brazilian Elodia are two others that the department said could stand a chance at thriving in Vermont's waterways despite the cold winters.
“We have found some tropical fish species in Vermont waters that obviously were recently released,” said state Fisheries Biologist Shawn Good in a release. “For example, over the years we have found a South American oscar in Lake Hortonia, a clown knifefish, native to southeast Asia, in North Montpelier Pond, and a pacu from the Amazon in Otter Creek.”
The department also seeks to remind pet owners that depositing aquarium fish and plants into waterways is a crime punishable by fines.
