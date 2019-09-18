BARRE - The state has dismissed a stalking charge that a sergeant and patrol commander with the Vermont State Police had been facing, saying the victim in the case has refused to be deposed or testify at trial.
Raymond LeBlanc, 49, had been charged in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of stalking. He is currently on voluntary unpaid leave.
Detective Lt. Eric Albright, of the State Police, said in his affidavit he received a report in December from LeBlanc’s wife, who told police she was being stalked and harassed by LeBlanc.
Albright said the victim filled out a statement in which she said LeBlanc had been tracking her through some unknown means. She reported he has shown up at places she has been, such as a coffee shop in Massachusetts and a store in Colchester. She reported having to close her Facebook profile because LeBlanc had hacked into her account in the past and sent people messages from her account.
Albright said the victim reported LeBlanc was contacting her hourly and calling her a deadbeat, lazy and calling her derogatory names.
The victim said in her statement LeBlanc has been following her and taking pictures of her without her knowing. She reported he would print the photos and then ask her who she was with.
Assistant Attorney General John Waszak filed a motion Monday asking for the charge to be dismissed. Waszak said in the motion the victim currently lives out of state. He said he had been in touch with her attorney in an attempt to set up a deposition for the case.
On July 17, Waszak said the victim’s attorney contacted him and told him the victim did not want to be deposed or to take part in the trial which was slated for this fall. He said he and another member of his office spoke with the victim by phone Sept. 4.
“(The victim) directly and unequivocally confirmed that she was not willing to give a deposition. (The victim) directly and unequivocally confirmed that she was not willing to testify at trial. (The victim) directly and unequivocally confirmed that she understood that as a consequence of her unwillingness to testify in a deposition and a trial, the criminal case would be dismissed,” Waszak wrote.
Waszak said the victim was needed to proceed with the case because she would have to establish her relationship with LeBlanc and the conduct he allegedly engaged in made her fear for her life or caused her emotional distress.
On Tuesday, Judge Mary Morrissey granted the motion to dismiss. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled in the future.
The victim’s deposition came at the behest of LeBlanc’s attorney Oreste Valsangiacomo who filed a motion in June asking for such a deposition. In the motion, Valsangiacomo said the victim had been harassing his client throughout the court proceedings. He said the victim has filed multiple false reports against LeBlanc and has “tried to destroy him.”
Valsangiacomo said he had uncovered information showing the victim had been tracking LeBlanc, not the other way around.
In April, he said the victim claimed she was driving and LeBlanc accessed the vehicle's OnStar computer and shut off the vehicle. She claimed the doors were locked so she had to exit through the window. Valsangiacomo said the victim did not reportedly call police after leaving her vehicle in Berlin, but police did find it and its windows were up.
Valsangiacomo said Berlin police investigated the allegation of LeBlanc accessing the vehicle’s OnStar computer and discovered the vehicle’s OnStar had been deactivated for a while due to either a lack of payment or a missing email address for the account.
