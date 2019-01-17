BARRE — A state Department of Taxes employee has denied embezzling over $15,000 from the state.
Chelsea Hoadley, 26, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to four felony counts of embezzlement and four felony counts of identity theft. She was released on conditions.
Detective Sgt. Mark Potter, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit that Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom contacted state police Dec. 7 seeking an investigation into one of his employees, later identified as Hoadley. Potter said Samsom reported Taxpayer Advocate Jeffrey Dooley had been contacted by the North Country Federal Credit Union to report suspicious activity involving deposits that had been made to an account from the tax department.
Potter said he met with Dooley and Deputy Commissioner Craig Bolio on Dec. 12 to discuss the case. Dooley told Potter the credit union reported Hoadley’s account had received four deposits from the tax department from Oct. 26 to Dec. 5. The deposits totaled $15,773, according to court records.
Potter said Dooley reported he investigated and discovered Hoadley was a tax examiner employed by the state and had altered someone’s 2012 tax return three times and their 2015 return once by increasing the amount of employer withholding. Dooley told Potter that Hoadley then had the money sent to herself.
Bolio told Potter that Hoadley was working for the department when the changes to the tax returns were made. Potter said Bolio also discovered the changes were made from a computer using Hoadley’s login information.
Potter said Hoadley has been employed by the department since February 2016. When the charges were announced last week, officials said Hoadley had been placed on leave.
Potter said the department conducted an audit and no other tax returns had been altered by Hoadley.
Potter said he spoke with Hoadley Dec. 20 and she admitted to changing the tax returns and having the money sent to her account. She told Potter she used the money to pay her mortgage and other bills.
According to the affidavit, when she was asked why she did it, Hoadley told Potter, “I don’t know why I did it. I don’t know why at all. It seemed like a good idea at the time because my mortgage company was after me and I don’t know why I got the idea in my head.”
She told Potter the tax returns she had altered belonged to a family member, according to court records.
