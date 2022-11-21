A town official says he is unhappy with a state plan to place homeless individuals at the Days Inn.
“We’ve got more than enough reason to be unhappy,” said Select Board Chairman Don Chioffi.
The placement of homeless people across the street at the Cortina Inn (formerly the Holiday Inn) using vouchers through the transitional housing program has been a source of tension between the town and state in recent years, with the city expressing similar frustrations about such use of the Quality Inn.
Nicole Tousignant, economic services director for the Vermont Department for Children and Families, said the state stopped taking applications for that program Oct. 1, and it is winding down. But with winter weather settling in, the state is expanding availability for its emergency housing vouchers.
“The program is open year-round, but relaxed criteria are in place Nov. 15 to April 15,” she said. “Adding more capacity is really a response to the impending weather situation.”
The town reached an agreement earlier this year with the Cortina Inn in which the town would not object to the use of vouchers there. In return, the hotel would pay for more law enforcement through the town. Up to now, Chioffi said, the arrangement has worked, with incidents in the area declining in the face of an increased police presence.
“Why would we want to split that up and fragment our patrols?” he asked recently. “That’s where we can control it. ... They’ve got availability. They’re down to 100 and they’ve got 156 rooms.”
The problem, according to Tousignant, is that there are people the state cannot place at the Cortina Inn because the hotel will refuse to take them. Among the complications she said the department has to contend with are hotels’ “do not rent” lists.
“There are a whole host of reasons people might be on the ‘do not rent’ list,” she said. “It can extend back years.”
Chioffi maintains that using the hotels as de facto shelters violates Act 250 permits and affects the area’s economic development by taking rooms off the market.
He said he objects to who is being housed in them, as well.
“These are not our homeless people in Rutland Town and not our homeless people in Rutland City who we have a legitimate obligation to take care of,” he said. “It’s unconscionable what they’re doing to our community.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
(1) comment
These individuals are on the DO NOT RENT LIST for a very good reason ‼️
