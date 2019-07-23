Starting next week, the state wants people to report turkey sightings.
The Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife is preparing for its annual turkey census, during which it will ask people to count the number of adults and poults (turkey chicks) in any wild turkey broods they might come across. Mark Scott, director of wildlife, said while the method provides an imprecise count of the state’s turkey population, it still provides valuable data.
“What it does tell us is, it looks at trends over time,” he said. “It’s pretty easy to identify adult birds and young birds. We don’t look at it to give us total numbers. We look at it to give us a ratio of young birds to older birds.”
Scott said a turkey will lay up to 13 eggs at a time, but only about a third of those typically make it to adulthood. Most of the mortality, he said, happens in the first few weeks as the birds nest on the ground.
“They’re quite susceptible to cold weather, rain ... anything looking for an easy meal,” he said.
The data informs policy on hunting, Scott said, and helps the department guard against the turkey and human populations coming into conflict, as they have in other parts of New England.
“When you get a 20-pound bird hanging out on people’s porches, driveways, decks, raiding bird feeders, they become more of a nuisance,” he said.
Scott said they try to guard against diseases like avian pox, which he said so far has had little presence in Vermont.
Scott said that many other states are seeing their turkey populations decline after two or three decades of increasing, but in Vermont it appears to have held steady. Counts from 2007 to 2017 showed averages of between three and five poults per hen each year, peaking at around 4.7 in 2014.
“We surveyed hunters recently and say 96% satisfaction among turkey hunters,” he said.
Matt DiBona, district biologist for the National Wildlife Turkey Federation, said complete headcount of turkeys would be difficult.
“Turkeys are one of the most notoriously difficult species to monitor,” he said. “They use a lot of habitat. ... We have to rely on other indicators for how the population is doing.”
The survey, he said, is an excellent tool.
Anyone wishing to report turkey broods in their area can do so at vtfishandwildlife.com starting Aug. 1.
“Beyond the science, any time you can get citizens collecting data for us, that’s a plus because you’re creating someone who is going to be an advocate,” Scott said. “They care and that’s our struggle, to get people to care about wildlife.”
