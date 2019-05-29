PITTSFIELD — The state has received some of the relief it’s seeking to pay for an estimated $5 million in damages associated with rainstorms in April.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it’s made available $500,000 in “quick release” emergency relief funds to the Vermont Agency of Transportation to pay for repair work on state highways damaged by flooding in April.
Amy Tatko, spokeswoman for AOT, said Wednesday her agency has requested a total of $2 million from the Federal Highway Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation. She said the $500,000 is wrapped in with that request. Quick release money can be released sooner, owing to the immediate nature of needed repairs. The rest, she said, can only be released after a longer review process.
The U.S. Department of Transportation funds are separate from funds the state plans to ask from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Erica Bornemann, director of Vermont Emergency Management, said Wednesday she plans to request $2.6 million from FEMA to repair damage to town-level infrastructure. She said Vermont had 30 days from the day of the floods to make this request, but asked for, and received, a two-week extension. She said Vermont will send its request for FEMA aid within the next few days. She said her agency wanted to be as thorough as possible with the application.
One of the harder hit towns was Pittsfield. Select Board Chairman Charles Piso said he and other town officials are anxious about getting FEMA aid. He said short-term repairs have been completed on town roads, but long-term fixes are needed. He said the town is estimated to have sustained $1 million in damage to its roads, which is an issue as the town’s municipal budget is about $300,000.
All Pittsfield’s roads were affected, Piso said, but most heavily hit were Guernsey Hollow Road, Liberty Hill Road, Hawk Mountain Road and Upper Michigan Road. Gov. Phil Scott toured the damaged portions shortly after the rains stopped. He also visited Bethel.
