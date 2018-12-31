MONTPELIER — The availability of personal contact information of House legislators is being changed as a precaution against potential security and safety threats.
The review of security protocols comes after several events during the last 18 months that prompted legislative leaders to take action to protect lawmakers, said senior officials involved.
New security measures include removing home addresses, and home and cellphone numbers from legislators’ official state government web pages. An official personal phone number will be listed where messages can be left or calls forwarded to a legislator.
The new legislative session starts next week.
The change follows racial comments, threats of violence and harassing visits to legislators’ homes in the wake of controversial legislation and other broader, national political conflicts.
Specific events that have prompted concern include:
— The decision by former representative Kiah Morris, D-Bennington, the only African-American member of the House, not to seek re-election in November after receiving online racial comments and threats to her safety.
— The passing of H.707 in June to address sexual harassment in the Vermont workplace in response to the broader #MeToo movement.
— Gun rights advocates who opposed new gun legislation signed by Gov. Phil Scott in April in the wake of an alleged high school shooting plot in Fair Haven in February.
Work on enacting the changes began last month and continued through the holidays.
The information of some House members has already been changed and will likely continue with senators’ information into the new year.
The changes are slated for completion by the start of the new biennial session next week, officials said.
Legislative leaders and State House security officials said every effort is being made to keep access to the State House and its members as open as possible while still providing sufficient security for lawmakers.
“One of the best things about the Vermont Legislature is how open and accessible it is,” said House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-Grand Isle-Chittenden. “Anybody can walk straight in any time, enter a committee room, with their knees poking the chairs of the legislators sitting in front of them. That makes them very accessible, and I’m really proud of that and want to make sure that that feeling and that accessibility … and democracy are maintained.
“We’ve had a series of issues over the last year, year and a half, with threats to people’s homes, angry constituents appearing at people’s homes, threatening phone calls and angry emails have really increased quite a bit,” Johnson added, noting that she, too, had received threatening calls.
Johnson noted the highly publicized racial remarks and threats directed at Morris, but was reluctant to reveal the specifics of some of the other threats, particularly toward women, including an instance toward one member she described as “a very dangerous and volatile issue” for her.
Johnson said she was concerned about threats to young and middle-aged women, and a record number of freshman legislators who might not be aware of potential dangers to them.
“Some of them started asking questions about that and how security is handled,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she reached out to legislators in other states, asking them how they dealt with security.
“They said, ‘Wait, what? Your home phone number and home address are printed publicly,’” Johnson said. “The thing is, we don’t have other options. If somebody wants to do that, that’s fine, absolutely, go right ahead. But the fact that it’s part of your job to be accessible, and the state has never offered an alternative in a time when there are increasing security concerns in the world, is a problem.”
Johnson said the Legislature’s IT department was working to set up inexpensive, independent 10-digit numbers for all legislators that will accept voicemail messages and could also be forwarded to a legislator’s cellphone. Official email addresses were not considered as problematic and would still be posted on members’ legislative web pages, she said.
Legislators also have the option of receiving mail at the State House rather than their home address, and out of session, mail could be forwarded by the sergeant-at-arms office, Johnson said.
“So every Vermonter still has a way, by phone, snail-mail and email to reach out to their legislator directly,” Johnson added.
Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, said there had been no directive to have senators’ contact information removed from their legislative web pages. Ashe said it was up to senators to decide what they wanted to post as contact information and referred inquiries to Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei.
Romei confirmed the update of legislators’ web page information was part of an ongoing review of security and safety procedures at the State House.
“One of the things we received from an outside evaluation a couple of years ago is that we had a tremendous amount of members’ personal information on the web, and that was not a best practice,” Romei said.
