MONTPELIER — Proposed cuts to services for people with disabilities and legislative support for additional programs will be the focus of Disability Awareness Day at the State House on Wednesday.
The theme this year is citizen participation, and advocates will be urging peers and legislators to “Keep calm and lead on!” It is a nod to the late Justin Dart Jr., known as the “godfather of the Americans with Disabilities Act.”
The all-day event is organized by the Vermont Coalition for Disability Rights (VCDR) to advance the human and civil rights of people with disabilities and ensure their full and equal participation in community life and the political process. VCDR is comprised of 26 member organizations, including local and statewide organizations of Vermonters with disabilities, parents, advocates and service providers. The coalition is funded primarily through grants provided by the Developmental Disabilities Council and dues from membership organizations.
The day will begin with opening remarks by Gov. Phil Scott, Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and staff members of Vermont’s congressional delegation.
“This is one of my favorite days of the year, where people with disabilities from across the state come and meet with lawmakers, connect with one another and are part of the political process,” said Sarah Launderville, president of VCDR. “The experiences of people with disabilities are important for lawmakers to hear about firsthand. The stories will leave a lasting impression, which in turn will lead to laws that are inclusive and thoughtfully crafted as legislators connect to the lives of people with disabilities.”
Concerns this year include the freezing of the Participant Attendant Services Program that helps people with disabilities hire personal care attendants to help with essential daily tasks, such as bathing and getting dressed.
Launderville said the attendant services program allowed the disabled to work but still qualify for services. The Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living froze the program four years ago, preventing any new applicants joining the program.
Launderville said the only alternative was the Choices for Care program, a Medicaid-eligible program that is income-sensitive that sometimes forces people to give up working to qualify, further hampering the disabled who want to work but still receive services.
“On the Participant Attendant Services Program, you’re allowed to have a certain amount of assets, and on Choices for Care, you have to be Medicaid-eligible, which means you can’t have as many assets," Launderville said.
VCDR is also concerned about the proposed elimination of the Wellness Recovery Action Plans program in Vermont.
“Through the Department of Health, they’ve cut a $60,000 grant to the Copeland Center,” Launderville said. “We’re very concerned that that funding is being cut. It trains people who have mental health issues to go out and work peer-to-peer with folks and develop Wellness Recovery Action Plans (WRAP).
“The roots of WRAP were developed here in Vermont and the Copeland Center (in Brattleboro) but we see they’ve cut a $60,000 grant to the Copeland Center in the Department of Mental Health budget,” Launderville added.
For the hard of hearing, VCDR is supporting a House bill this year, H.312, known as the Open Captioning Screening Bill, where cinemas with more than two screens would have to offer two open-caption screenings a week for each film they’re showing.
VCDR is also calling for legislation that creates and funds an Agency of Human Services director position for deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind services. This position would coordinate services and identify gaps and strengths. The position would cost $89,347 a year, according to VCDR. The services director would define services that help and support the deaf, hard of hearing, late deafened, and deaf-blind people by using a variety of forms of communication.
A highlight of the day will be a keynote address by Patrick Standen, who will deliver a speech entitled, “A Short History of a Very Long Problem: Disability and Discrimination.”
Standen is an author, teacher and activist who teaches philosophy at St. Michael’s College and medical ethics at the University of Vermont. He also serves as president of the Northeast Disabled Athletic Association, a nonprofit organization that provides athletes with physical disabilities competitive and recreational sporting opportunities. Standen is a pioneer in adaptive sports and is a competitive athlete in a number of sports, including biathlon, Nordic sit skiing, sled hockey and sailing.
There will also be a graduation ceremony for graduates of the 2019 Vermont Leadership Series, which trains Vermonters with disabilities and their family members to be advocates for positive social change.
Other events during the day include opportunities to meet with legislators to advocate for disability services and additional funding for existing and new services.
Workshops include training on how to talk to advocate for the disabled with legislators and learn about Vermont’s budget process and how to participate.
One workshop is titled “The Quest for Cognitive Liberty.” Calvin Moen of Vermont Psychiatric Survivors will discuss the right to mental self-determination, the right to use or reject drugs and other therapeutic services, and what supports psychiatric survivors are calling for in order to lead free and fulfilling lives.
In another workshop, “Sports Are for Every Body,” Nate Besio of the Northeast Disabled Athletic Association will address the emotional and physical benefits of adaptive sports for people with disabilities.
In “Deaf Culture and Communication,” Keri Darling of Deaf Vermonters Advocacy Services will explore communication methods, different kinds of hearing loss and what it’s like to have hearing loss.
The event is supported by Vermont Developmental Disabilities Council, the Vermont Statewide Independent Living Council, Vermont Care Partners and UVM’s Center on Disability and Community Inclusion.
For more information about Disability Awareness Day, contact Stefanie Monte at 224-1820 or smonte@vcil.org. For more information about VCDR, visit www.vcdr.org.
