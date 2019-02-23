MONTPELIER — Proposed cuts to services for people with disabilities and legislative support for additional programs will be the focus of Disability Awareness Day at the State House on Thursday.
Titled "Our Community, Our Health, Our Well-Being," the all-day event is organized by the Vermont Coalition for Disability Rights (VCDR) to advance the human and civil rights of people with disabilities and ensure their full and equal participation in community life and the political process. VCDR is comprised of 26 member organizations, including local and statewide organizations of Vermonters with disabilities, parents, advocates and service providers. The coalition is funded primarily through grants provided by the Developmental Disabilities Council and dues from membership organizations.
“Disability Awareness Day is a day of solidarity for the disability community,” said Sarah Launderville, president of VCDR. “Last year, well over 300 people attended. We share stories, teach and learn from one another, testify and advocate. There are so many concerns we have as a coalition this year and we look forward to sharing those concerns with lawmakers.”
Concerns this year include the freezing of the Participant Attendant Services Program that helps people with disabilities hire personal care attendants to help with essential daily tasks, such as bathing and getting dressed.
Launderville said the attendant services program allowed the disabled to work but still qualify for services. The Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living froze the program four years ago, preventing any new applicants joining the program.
Launderville said the only alternative was the Choices for Care program, a Medicaid-eligible program that is income-sensitive that sometimes forces people to give up working to qualify, further hampering the disabled who want to work but still receive services.
“On the Participant Attendant Services Program, you’re allowed to have a certain amount of assets, and on Choices for Care, you have to be Medicaid-eligible, which means you can’t have as many assets," Launderville said.
VCDR is also concerned about a proposed 2-percent cut to the Wellness Recovery Action Plans program in Vermont.
“Through the Department of Health, they’ve cut a $60,000 grant to the Copeland Center,” Launderville said. “We’re very concerned that that funding is being cut. It trains people who have mental health issues to go out and work peer-to-peer with folks and develop Wellness Recovery Action Plans (WRAP).
“The roots of WRAP were developed here in Vermont and the Copeland Center (in Brattleboro) but we see they’ve cut a $60,000 grant to the Copeland Center in the Department of Mental Health budget,” Launderville added.
Launderville added that VCDR is also concerned about proposed changes to special education funding that supports disability services in schools.
A new initiative proposed by VCDR is called "You Can Get There From Here," a transportation app much like Uber or Lyft car services. Funded by a 2016 federal grant to expand data used at Google and other map services, it helps identify more flexible transit services offered in most rural areas in the U.S. With the improved data, there is now a trip planner to show not only traditional bus routes, but also ADA service areas, carpools, vanpools and taxi companies.
For the hard of hearing, VCDR is supporting a House bill this year, H.312, known as the Open Captioning Screening Bill, where cinemas with more than two screens would have to offer two open-caption screenings a week for each film they’re showing.
VCDR is also calling for legislation that creates and funds an Agency of Human Services director position for deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind services. This position would coordinate services and identify gaps and strengths. The position would cost $89,347 a year, according to VCDR. The services director would define services that help and support the deaf, hard of hearing, late deafened, and deaf-blind people by using a variety of forms of communication.
Highlights of the day will include a performance by the Me2/Orchestra, the world’s only classical music organization dedicated to erasing the stigma surrounding mental illness. The orchestra includes people with and without mental illness who work together to overcome mental health challenges through creative solutions, such as music. Founded in Burlington in 2011, the orchestra recently relocated its headquarters to Boston. Gov. Phil Scott will deliver brief remarks before a keynote address by Caroline Whiddon, the orchestra’s executive director, who was diagnosed with depression and generalized anxiety disorder 25 years ago.
There will also be a graduation ceremony for graduates of the 2018 Vermont Leadership Series, which trains Vermonters with disabilities and their family members to be advocates for positive social change.
Other events during the day include opportunities to meet with legislators to advocate for disability services and additional funding for existing and new services, workshops on prescription drug prices and an update on mental health policy in Vermont.
For more information about Disability Awareness Day, contact Stefanie Monte at 224-1820 or smonte@vcil.org. For more information about VCDR, visit www.vcdr.org.
