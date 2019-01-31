MONTPELIER — A team of state lawyers has asked a judge to dismiss one of three recently filed lawsuits challenging Vermont’s school district consolidation law and to deny a requested injunction they claim would unnecessarily stall several state-ordered mergers.
In what amounts to a 76-page defense of the state’s handling of Act 46, the lawyers, led by Assistant Attorney General David Boyd, provided Judge Robert Mello with a count-by-count rebuttal of a lawsuit filed on behalf of 33 school districts that were recently ordered to merge under the 2015 law.
In the memorandum’s preface, Boyd argued the entire case is without merit.
“… Plaintiffs’ complaint misconstrues the rights and responsibilities of the State and it’s subdivisions and should be dismissed in its entirety,” Boyd wrote.
“… The State is constitutionally responsible for education in Vermont and may delegate authority to subdivisions of the State when carrying out its obligations,” he wrote. “However, by doing so, the state does not grant school districts a permanent right to veto future education policy changes. To the contrary, the State has broad power over its subdivisions and can merge or eliminate school districts at any time.”
Filed at the Franklin County courthouse in St. Albans on Wednesday, the document sets the stage for a mid-February showdown over the requested injunction and a subsequent hearing on the merits of the case.
Lawyers in all three of the Act 46 cases are scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 15 and a hearing on the requested injunction is expected to be held at that time.
The state contends that request should be denied, describing an injunction as an “extraordinary remedy” that isn’t warranted in this case.
In the new court filing, Boyd argued the request didn’t meet any of the required elements for an injunction. At a previous status conference, Boyd maintained allowing the contested merger process to proceed as prescribed while Mello considers the case could not be construed as irreparable harm — an opinion he put in writing.
Mello has indicated he plans to issue his final decision before June 30, and Boyd noted nothing that can’t easily be undone will change before then.
“… The Board’s creation of the new union districts does not inflict any immediate or ongoing harm to Plaintiffs because their existence, authority and operations ‘shall not be construed to limit or alter the authority or responsibility’ of the Plaintiff districts until July 1, 2019,” he wrote. “Similarly the Plaintiff districts are not required to transfer operating surpluses, fund balances, debt or school-related real and personal property to the new union districts until June 30, 2019.”
Meanwhile, Boyd noted that several school districts faced with forced mergers that aren’t party to the lawsuit would face “substantial harm” if an injunction is granted. Those districts haven’t challenged the mergers, but are supposed to be paired with other districts that have.
“… The harm to these new districts that would be caused by Plaintiff’s proposed injunction would be magnified by the number of steps the new districts need to complete to be fully operational by July 1, 2019,” Boyd wrote. “Among other things, each new district needs to hold an organizational meeting to swear in a transitional board, elect a permanent board and obtain voter approval for a budget.”
Boyd argued lawyers for the school districts challenging the mergers had not demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits, or that an injunction was in the public interest. With respect to the latter, Boyd maintained the reverse was true.
“The public interest favors enforcing, not enjoining, the Board’s order because it is consistent with the legislature’s decision through Act 46 about how best to respond to substantial demographic shifts within the state,” Boyd wrote.
Boyd noted those demographic shifts — “a decline in Vermont’s student population from 103,000 … in 1997 to 78,300 in … 2015” — precipitated passage of Act 46.
The bulk of the memorandum addresses arguments in a lawsuit that questions the constitutionality of Act 46 and alleges, among other things, that the state Board of Education exceeded its authority with respect to the law.
Responding to those claims, Boyd noted the plain language of the law, and subsequent legislation — Act 49 — gave the state board broad discretion to make the decisions it made.
“… The balanced analysis conducted by the board, which ordered the merger or conditional merger of 49 districts while leaving the structure of 49 districts the same was well within its discretion,” he wrote.
Boyd argued some of the claims in the lawsuit were baseless, while others were misleading.
“… Plaintiffs cherry-pick words and phrases from both the board’s decision and the law,” Boyd wrote. “Each, when read as a whole, reveals an entirely different picture than the one plaintiffs have painted.”
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
