POULTNEY — The end appears to be nigh for Green Mountain College, but residents and experts are still organizing to try and salvage what they can from the college and its assets.
The next meeting of the minds will be held Thursday and all town residents are welcome to a free pizza dinner at the Poultney High School to discuss options and continue brainstorming from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
“We’ll have an update from (Green Mountain College President) Bob Allen in terms of the current status...(and) potential prospects,” said Paul Costello, executive director of the Council on Rural Development and facilitator of the meeting.
Costello said his organization, in collaboration with Town Manager Paul Donaldson and the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, is already considering the formation of a steering committee, identifying leadership teams and a path forward to keep Poultney’s economy stable after the college closes at the end of the semester.
But as non-disclosure agreements are in place, Donaldson said the rest of the community has been waiting patiently to hear about the direction the college intends to move in.
“The town has put together a task force to try and act as a liaison for Green Mountain College and any investors,” Donaldson said in an interview. “We’re in a holding pattern — the college is in discussion with at least three potential investors as I understand it, so we’ve been sort of laying back and being responsive.”
Costello said the leadership team — made up of 25 state, federal and nonprofit leaders recruited by Deputy Secretary Ted Brady, of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development — is planning a return to the community in early May to implement initiatives discussed at both the March 7 and April 4 meetings.
“It really has to be a town communication,” Costello said. “It’s all about local leadership ... The town doesn’t own the Green Mountain College campus ... We’re not trying to make decisions for Poultney.”
Despite the sense of limbo that the town of Poultney currently floats in, Donaldson said there remains a stubborn hope that the community is strong and tight enough to survive the uprooting of the college.
“The people of Poultney have a lot of thoughts on what the future of their community should look like regardless of what institution owns and operates the Green Mountain College campus,” Brady said in a news release. “The next gathering will give residents a chance to build consensus around those thoughts and begin working together to implement some community-strengthening ideas.”
It all comes down to the townspeople now, but once they develop a sense of what they want the town to look like during the next phase of community growth, Costello said he and his team will be there to help.
“This is a session for everyone who cares about the future of the campus and the future of Poultney,” Costello said. “In some areas, residents will be able to share their advice; in other areas, work can be led by the community. We hope that people from all walks of life, parts of town, ages and opinions come and work to add up ideas to drive the community forward in this time of transition.”
“People are often resistant to change, but generally, at least from what I can gather, there’s a sense that we can create something out of this,” Donaldson said.
