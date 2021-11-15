Rutland County has one of the highest COVID levels in the state.
Officials from the Vermont Department of Health met with members of Rutland County’s legislative delegation Monday morning to discuss the situation, and to ask legislators for help in encouraging vaccination and indoor masking, according to participants in the online call.
“Let’s do the right thing,” Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, said. “We can do it if we get vaccinated, get out boosters and wear a mask indoors.”
It was a message repeated by other participants in the virtual meeting.
Rutland County reported 39 new cases on Monday out of the statewide total of 222. The seven-day total for the county is 692 — 15% of the new cases reported in the state during that period. Rutland County has just under 10% of the state’s population. New infections and hospitalizations both remain far more prevalent among the unvaccinated.
“The biggest caseload, by age breakdown, is zero to nine years old,” said Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City. “While they are generally not having severe symptoms, they are serving as a reservoir for the virus to spread.”
Notte said he was eager to get his youngest child vaccinated and that he hoped other parents would follow suit. Shaw said he was pleased to hear all demographics would be eligible for booster shots in the timeframe appropriate for their specific vaccine.
“I highly encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Rep. Larry Cupoli, R-Rutland City. “With the holidays coming up, if you’re inside with large crowds, you should wear a mask.”
Notte, whose day job is as manager of Phoenix Books, said his store just reinstituted a mask requirement and that he would like to see stronger actions from the state.
“There’s pushback,” he said. “There’s resistance. I think it would be infinitely better if this directive came from the top. ... I don’t know what it’ll take for the governor to change his mind because I do see, from political calculations, where he’s coming from.”
Notte said on top of the people who were opposed to masking to begin with there is a segment of the population who got vaccinated because they thought it would mean an end to such measures and who now resent being asked to wear a mask. Notte said members of the Legislature are discussing enacting mandates if the governor does not, but the body does not reconvene until January.
(The governor on Monday did meet with the Democratic legislative leadership to discuss the possibility of calling a special session to consider a mask mandate; that proposal was met with some consternation from the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate. See story, A5.)
“What’s between now and January,” he asked. “Thanksgiving and Christmas. We have the potential to see so many infections, so many people sick, because some proven protections aren’t being mandated.”
Others, like Cupoli, were less onboard with mandates. Cupoli questioned whether they would work and whether they were necessary.
“We don’t have hundreds of people sick and getting ill and going into our emergency rooms,” he said. “ We don’t. At the beginning, we did.”
Whether the state should require it, members of the local delegation reached Monday agreed getting vaccinated and wearing masks was a smart move.
“Everybody’s getting tired of this,” said Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland County. “We understand that. Everyone’s got to hang in there so we can get through this with the least amount of damage we can.”
As of Monday, 52 people were hospitalized in Vermont with COVID-19, 11 of them in ICUs. The state’s death toll stood at 394.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.