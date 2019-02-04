Two Rutland County planning groups have been tapped to help the state update its playbook on maintaining and improving the health of rivers, lakes and streams.
The Otter Creek Tactical Basin Plan is being written by Angie Allen, watershed planner for the Watershed Management Division of the Agency of Natural Resources.
Allen said Monday that ANR has a total of five planners such as herself, each assigned to update the plans for three of Vermont’s 15 basins. “Basin 3” includes Otter Creek, Little Otter Creek and Lewis Creek watersheds and flows into Lake Champlain.
This will be Allen’s first tactical basin plan. She said each one will be updated every five years and ultimately will serve as a guidebook to local planners, towns and other groups with an interest in the health of surface water. When the plan is done, people will be able to look at specific waters and know what said waters face in terms of contamination, invasive species and erosion. They’ll see recommendations on how to address these issues, what groups are best positioned to act and what sources of funding can be used to help pay for these efforts.
Allen said her agency goes out into the field to collect information about surface water, measuring contaminants, levels of erosion, the presence of invasive species and other data points.
She said because areas planners such as herself are looking over areas so large, ANR looks to local planners for help. In this case, it's working with Rutland Regional Planning Commission and the Rutland Natural Resources Conservation District.
Barbara Noyes Pulling, senior planner at Rutland Regional Planning Commission, said Monday her group will work with towns in Rutland County to take an inventory of their water quality plans.
Nanci McGuire, district manager for the Rutland Natural Resources Conservation District, said the basin plan will include information from farmers and other industries to keep any new recommendations from adversely impacting one group over another.
A draft of the plan viewable to the public won’t be released until December, Allen said. The plans are long, detailed and take a long time to complete.
Allen said this plan will examine levels of phosphorus in the watershed. Phosphorus levels have been a problem in Lake Champlain and the Environmental Protection Agency has benchmarks it wants the state to meet.
She said once the plan is done, there will be an online component to account for new information and developments that have cropped up after data is collected.
