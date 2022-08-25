WATERBURY — The city of Burlington has been put on notice the Vermont Department of Public Safety is likely to bill the community for 10 state troopers required to provide supplemental protection earlier this month, following a series of shootings there.

“The city has been informed that it might receive a periodic bill for these services, although DPS has made no final decision on whether to bill the city,” VSP spokesman Adam Silverman said on Thursday.

