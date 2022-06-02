The state will see whether it can contribute more to security around the downtown parking deck, an official from the Department of Buildings and General Services said Wednesday.
Mayor David Allaire recently ordered the passage from Center Street to the transit center locked in response to repeated vandalism and other incidents, though people using the parking deck can still access it via a machine that scans their tickets. The move prompted objections from people who use the passage to access the transit center, and a meeting last month on the subject left city officials saying they needed to bring the state into the conversation.
That happened Wednesday, when downtown property owners and the Parking Committee met with BGS real estate operations manager Kamdon Thompson, who said he could look into some low-cost options to extend the activities of the security staff at the Asa Bloomer building.
The passageway is part of a building owned by Erica Balestra, who said the activity there before it was closed off had been costing her.
“One week we bought $1,400 worth of doors,” she told the committee. “They broke a door on a Thursday. We had it fixed. They broke it again on a Sunday.”
Balestra said people had also broken into the second-floor access and trashed the bathroom there. She said the dance studio that occupies part of the building installed cameras and observed one person who was there “for hours” but police did not respond when called.
“We did ID who they were,” she said. “The police told me I would have to go down to the hotel where they lived and serve them a notice of trespass on my own. ... It’s a big expense for me when it’s unlocked and for my tenants, it’s a safety issue. ... It’s not the deal I made when they took part of my building to make the cut-through.”
Balestra said police used to check the area regularly, but she understood the current staffing shortage likely made that impractical.
Andy Paluch, who owns an adjacent building, said he has been coming and going late at night and repeatedly saw drug use in the stairwell before the passage was locked. Since it was locked, he said he’s seen people confused about getting in and out and that he wonders if closing the passage has hurt the effort to get more people to use the parking deck. Paluch said the passageway should figure into the plans to redesign Center Street.
“Unless that stops feeling like a place you can hide and do stuff you’re not supposed to do, people are going to keep doing that,” he said.
Thompson initially told the committee that while the state wanted to help, he did not believe it was likely the state would provide increased security, and that if it did, it would have to be part of the garage’s operating expenses. The state owns the parking deck but leases it to the city, which in turn has a private company operate it.
However, Thompson reacted positively to a suggestion that the security staff at the Bloomer building “do some rounds” on the first floor of the complex, saying he could discuss that with the security office, and they also might be able to add a couple of monitors watching the passage area to the bank of monitors in the Bloomer building’s security office.
“I’m confident we’re headed in a good direction,” Thompson said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
