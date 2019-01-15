A bill before the Legislature would ban freak shows.
The bill, introduced by Rep. Kathryn Webb, D-Shelburne, and labeled H.21, outlaws “the display of individuals for money.” Webb said a constituent approached her asking for the bill to be introduced after her children were bothered by an exhibit of “the world’s smallest woman” at the Champlain Valley Fair.
“She was there in a box,” Webb said of the woman. “It was disgusting to her and her children. ... This is one of those things that people laugh at when they first hear it, but when they see what the problem is, they’ll wonder how that could happen in this day and age.”
The bill exempts displays “for medical or scientific purposes; or ... as part of a play, movie, theatrical act or other activity that is primarily for artistic or political purposes.” Webb said that leaves out sporting events, the bill’s intent was not to criminalize those. Also, she said she did not know where strip clubs would fall under the bill’s definition.
“I have heard people bring that up,” she said. “This bill was not designed to address that.”
Luey Clough, past president of the Rutland County Agricultural Society, said it had been decades since the Vermont State Fair last hosted a freak show.
“I remember them when I was first at the fair back in the ‘60s — the lobster man and things like that,” he said. “That kind of stuff all went out at the same time the girlie shows stopped and things like that.”
Tim Shea, executive director of the Champlain Valley Fair, said he could not remember that fair previously hosting such an exhibit. He said he was contacted by one fairgoer about the exhibit, and organizers had decided the exhibit was inappropriate and would not return this year. He shied away from discussing the thought process in any detail.
“I think we, as an organization, addressed it,” he said. “That show will not be coming back and shows like it will not be coming back.”
Shea said he and other organizers did not speak to “the world’s smallest woman” herself about how she felt about being on display.
“The feedback we got — it was after the fair,” he said. “I never chatted with the woman.”
Similarly, Webb said she had not spoken with any freak show participants and stressed that one of a legislator’s duties is introducing bills on behalf of constituents.
“I would expect, if the (General, Housing and Military Affairs Committee, where the bill was referred after it was introduced) picked it up, they would get the perspective of people with disabilities, with biological differences,” she said. “They would be calling people to testify, I assume, with the perspective of someone for whom this provides income.”
