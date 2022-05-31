Life Intervention Team (LIT) is still getting state money, Department for Children and Families Commissioner Sean Brown said Tuesday, but it is not getting it from the state.
“The owners of a couple hotels have hired them to work directly with the hotels,” Brown said. “The hotels we work with, some choose to hire additional security or services. Some do not.”
Brown confirmed this week what he wrote earlier this month in an email to Vermont Auditor of Accounts James Hoffer, saying that the state no longer works directly with the nonprofit to provide wraparound social services to DCF clients using emergency housing vouchers to stay at Rutland-area hotels. However, he said LIT works for the hotel owners themselves, who pay the organization using the money received from the vouchers.
A call to Anil Sachdev, who owns the Quality Inn, Cortina Inn and Econolodge — all of which have become de facto homeless shelters during the pandemic — was not immediately returned Tuesday. Life Intervention Team Board President Karim Chapman also did not immediately return a call Tuesday afternoon.
Brown said LIT was hired after the group responded to a request for proposals issued by DCF. Information about how many other bidders there might have been was not immediately available Tuesday. Some time after the group began work, concerns from the public prompted the department to undertake a “programmatic monitoring” of Life Intervention Team that ultimately drove the state to end any “contractual and/or grantor relationship” with the group.
The monitoring report, dated April 15, questioned a number of the group’s practices, including paying board members stipends of up to $900 a week, paying staff in ways the report said appeared to violate federal employment laws and DCF policy, lack of policies and training to comply with federal privacy law and failure to check staff members against the abuse registry.
Brown said DCF continues to respond to questions from Life Intervention Team about coming into compliance with state policy, but declined to otherwise comment on the quality of the nonprofit’s efforts in Rutland.
“That April 15 letter speaks for itself,” he said.
BROC Community Action, which provides a variety of social services including working with the homeless population in Rutland, has partnered with LIT in working with residents at the hotels. BROC CEO Tom Donahue said he was not privy to LIT’s organizational issues and was concerned when he read about the state report.
“All the things I read in the paper are a complete surprise to me,” he said. “If you’re running any organization, those are all concerns.”
Donahue said BROC employs two “field navigators” to work with the hotel residents and also takes referrals from Life Intervention Team.
“For that side of it, for us, it’s going really well,” Donahue said. “We’ll continue to do that regardless of the status of Life Intervention Team, to do the services we’re contracted to do.”
Brown said the emergency housing program is scheduled to end at the end of June, giving way to a transitional housing program, though he said where people currently living in hotels will transition to remains to be seen. Brown said the state is investing millions in lower and middle-income housing. Donahue, however, said there was a population of about 350 in the Rutland hotels and nowhere in the area he expects them to be able to move to when the “transitional” program is slated to end in April.
“That’s something the leadership in Montpelier have to be addressing and the leadership on the local level needs to be addressing,” he said. “Outside is not a great alternative.”
Donahue emphasized that DCF had done well dealing with a crisis.
“I think they’ve done a pretty good job with what they have to work with,” he said. “This is a creative solution to a pretty immediate problem and buys time to deal with the development of more housing options, but that housing needs to be created every day.”
