State offices throughout Vermont were contacted by Human Resources Commissioner Beth Fastiggi and told to shut down today at noon, except for essential personnel like emergency responders.
“After consultation with representatives of the National Weather Service, Vermont Emergency Management, Buildings and General Services, and VTrans, it has been determined that due to weather conditions all state offices have been authorized to be completely closed as of noon through the start of third shift on Friday ... and employees are authorized an early release at noon,” Fastiggi wrote.
State offices will close and only specifically authorized employees are expected to report for work.
Essential personnel include staff at the Department of Corrections, Department of Public Safety, institutions and transportation maintenance.
“Travel continues to be very difficult, therefore, you are encouraged to exercise caution and allow additional time as you travel to or from work,” Fastiggi wrote in the notice to state employees.
