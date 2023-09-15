City Assessor Katie Langlois will go before the Board of Aldermen on Monday and ask them to approve a request for proposals for a city-wide reappraisal. Langlois said in a letter to the board that the move is being required by the state.
The State Department of Taxes notified the city in July that Rutland’s coefficient of dispersion — a measure of how much properties in the city deviate from fair market value — had reached the point where the city was required to reappraise under state law, according to the 2022 equalization study. The notice gave the city until Dec. 20 to submit a plan for the reappraisal.
Langlois said the state sent the same order to 165 towns at once.
Mayor Michael Doenges said the news is not a shock.
“We knew it was coming at some point, and I was prepared that if I won that it would likely happen within the next few years,” Doenges wrote via text message in response to an inquiry. “It looks like it may be several years before we can get started, just due to how busy the companies we work with are, taking care of appraisals for other towns.”
The last reappraisal was before almost everyone currently in city government took office. Alderwoman Sharon Davis, one of two people still serving who was on the board at the time, said there were a few lessons from the 2006 reappraisal worth remembering.
“I know (then-assessor Barry Keefe) at the time really had some issues with the firm that was hired to do the reappraisal,” she said. “They did not appear to be as understanding of the community as he thought. There were discrepancies that occurred from neighborhood to neighborhood, from section of the city to section of the city.”
Davis said Keefe put in extra work to iron those out as much as he could.
Davis also said there was a reluctance on many people’s part to let appraisers into their homes, and she urged people to overcome any such misgivings.
“You have an opportunity to say, ‘My attic looks nice, but it’s not finished, and there’s no heat,’” she said. “Hopefully, we don’t come out with a big bang. I think this is kind of unfortunate that the state is doing this because realistically, a lot of the homes that sold during COVID sold for more than they were worth.”
