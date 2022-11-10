CHITTENDEN — Police say a fire that destroyed a camp on Middle Road on Wednesday is considered suspicious.
Vermont State Police said Chittenden Fire Department was sent to 389 Middle Road shortly before 8 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The camp was completely consumed by fire when they arrived. It wasn’t occupied and no one was reported injured.
Police said the camp is owned by David Trombley, of Florence.
Chittenden Fire Department contacted The Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit to investigate.
Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call Detective Sergeant James Wright at 802-773-9101.
People can also use the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The program is separate from State Police and uses funds from insurance companies to offer rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
