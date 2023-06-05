LEICESTER — Two people were shot, one fatally, off Route 7 Sunday, according to Vermont State Police.
According to police, at 10:55 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call was received about a disturbance on Route 7. One person was found dead, another injured. The injured person was taken to a hospital, their condition is unknown.
The shooting occurred at 1352 Route 7.
State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said Monday that the incident appears to have been a “targeted event directed at the victims,” and that police are searching for a black Nissan sedan in connection with their investigation into the incident.
“We are treating this as a homicide investigation,” Silverman said. “The autopsy on the deceased victim will be performed tomorrow so we’ll get an official ruling from the medical examiner on the cause and manner, but it appears to be a shooting.”
No names have yet been released by police in connection with the incident.
The injured person was taken to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, then taken by helicopter to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where they are in stable, but critical, condition.
On Monday, all Otter Valley Unified Union School District schools, including Lothrop, Neshobe, Otter creek Academy, Otter Valley Middle and High School, were closed out of an abundance of caution, according to school officials.
Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw something odd or out of the ordinary in that area between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at the New Haven barracks at 802-388-4919. Anonymous tips can be submitted at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
