The Vermont State Police on Saturday announced in a press release they would be changing the way they handle some cases, including taking reports by phone on some nonviolent cases or cases that don't present a risk to the health of the public, in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“These modifications are undertaken out of an abundance of caution to ensure we are taking appropriate steps to reduce unnecessary risks of exposure to COVID-19 for members of the Vermont State Police and for Vermont residents,” said Michael Schirling, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, in a statement. “But I want to be clear: The Vermont State Police is still in full and active operation.”
Under the procedures currently in effect, Vermont State Police barracks are staffed, and troopers are continuing to respond to calls.
But in some cases, the agency will change the way it handles those calls.
For instance, in some cases, such as minor motor vehicles crashes, vandalism and theft, the troopers may take reports from the public over the phone. Troopers are making these response decisions in consultation with supervisors.
The Vermont State Police encourages people who are victims of these types of crimes to report them over the phone rather than by walking in at a barracks.
Additionally, state police leaders may cancel or reschedule travel and training considered unnecessary.
Troopers will physically respond to major case investigations such as homicide, crimes in progress, motor vehicle crashes with injuries, missing persons cases and domestic assault, and certain other crimes.
As needed, troopers may take precautions such as social distancing, consulting with medical first responders and using personal protective equipment.
In a statement, Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, said the public should be assured Vermont State Police services are still available.
“We are continuing to function as a law-enforcement agency should under the unusual circumstances we all are facing. The state police is taking prudent precautions to ensure we can continue to respond to calls for service, as Vermonters rightfully expect us to do,” he said.
These procedures have been developed by Schirling and Birmingham in consultation with health experts. If necessary, they may order additional steps to ensure the protection of the lives and safety of the general public.
Leaders of the Vermont State Police planned for this situation and have ordered the changes as precautions to protect both the workforce and the public.
