ROCKINGHAM – The Vermont State Police are investigating what is being called the “suspicious” death of a man found on Rockingham Road on Friday.
The name of the man and manner of death have not been released.
In a press release, Captain Scott Dunlap, of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, said police learned of the death while responding to a welfare check on the male driver of a box truck on Rockingham Road, also known as Route 103, in Rockingham on Friday around 5:45 p.m.
Responding troopers located the truck pulled over to the side of the southbound lane between Lower Bartonsville Road and Williams Road.
The driver was dead. Initial investigation indicates the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious, Dunlap said.
The VSP response to the scene includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Westminster barracks of the Vermont State Police at 722-4600. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.