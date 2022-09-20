State police responded to a pair of crashes in Rutland County Monday.
Police said that at 3:41 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer on Route 22A near Long Hill in West Haven. According to police, Thomas Romanske, 68, of Benson, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry north on Route 22A when he hydroplaned and crossed the centerline, striking a trailer being hauled by Jonathan Francis, 27, of Vergennes, in a 2012 Freightliner. Romanske was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland to be evaluated for what police said were minor injuries. Francis wasn’t injured, according to police.
The tractor trailer sustained damage to its rear axles while the pickup truck was totaled.
West Haven Fire Department, and Fair Haven Rescue assisted state police at the scene.
Later that day, troopers responded to another crash, this one on Route 7 in Rutland Town at the East Pittsford Road intersection. Police said that about 5 p.m. Rea Pratt, 71, of Rutland, was driving a 2014 Ford Focus on East Pittsford Road and went to turn onto Route 7. Police said that, according to witnesses, Pratt didn’t stop before making the turn and was hit by a 2023 W990 Kenworth tractor trailer truck being driven by Justin Carrara, 36, of Wallingford.
Pratt was taken to the Rutland hospital with what police said were minor injuries. Carrara was not injured. Pratt’s vehicle was totaled while Carrara’s sustained minor damage to the front bumper.
