State police responded to a pair of crashes in Rutland County Monday.

Police said that at 3:41 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer on Route 22A near Long Hill in West Haven. According to police, Thomas Romanske, 68, of Benson, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry north on Route 22A when he hydroplaned and crossed the centerline, striking a trailer being hauled by Jonathan Francis, 27, of Vergennes, in a 2012 Freightliner. Romanske was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland to be evaluated for what police said were minor injuries. Francis wasn’t injured, according to police.

