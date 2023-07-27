Vermont State Police are looking for a man reported missing while hiking the Long Trail.
Police said Brian Kerker, 67, of Rhinebeck, New York, had been checking in with his family weekly while hiking the northern portion of the Appalachian Trail and last did so when he was July 9 at the Inn at the Long Trail in Killington. His family reported him overdue Monday, and the National Park Service contacted Vermont State Police to help with the search.
VSP spokesman Adam Silverman said that with the amount of time Kerker has been out of contact and the vast area covered by the trail, the immediate task before rescuers was narrowing down the search area.
“Anyone who has a possible sighting or even wants to report something out of place or unusual along the trail — a discarded hiking pole or item of clothing, etc. — should call our Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101,” Silverman wrote in an email.
Police said Kerker, who hikes under the trail name “Steady Eddie,” is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, and has short white hair and a beard. Silverman said Kerker, who is an experienced hiker, started from Bear Mountain in New York on June 1.
The state has a search-and-rescue team and access to National Guard aircraft, Silverman said, but needs a better idea of where to search before those come into play.
A Facebook post by Kerker’s niece, Chelsea Kerker, says he left Inn at Long Trail on July 10 headed toward Norwich, where he had a hotel reservation for July 14. He never arrived, according to the post, but a comment described a possible sighting at the Sharon Trading Post on Tuesday.
The Long Trail stretches 272 miles, according to the Green Mountain Club, with 166 miles of side trails. It is part of the Appalachian Trail, which runs 2,200 miles from Georgia to Maine.