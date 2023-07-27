Kerker

Vermont are looking for Brian Kerker, pictured here, a Long Trail hiker who was reported missing by his family on Monday.

 Provided photo

Vermont State Police are looking for a man reported missing while hiking the Long Trail.

Police said Brian Kerker, 67, of Rhinebeck, New York, had been checking in with his family weekly while hiking the northern portion of the Appalachian Trail and last did so when he was July 9 at the Inn at the Long Trail in Killington. His family reported him overdue Monday, and the National Park Service contacted Vermont State Police to help with the search.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0