A woman last seen at a Mount Holly home Tuesday is missing and Vermont State Police (VSP) are asking the public for help finding her.
Brittany Bouthiette, 28, was reported missing Wednesday.
Troopers with VSP are investigating the case in Belmont and asking members of the public to report any possible sightings or information about her whereabouts.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Rutland barracks of the State Police received a report that Bouthiette was missing. Bouthiette was last seen Tuesday evening at a home in Mount Holly but has not returned home, and all attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful, according to a VSP news release.
Police have no information about what Bouthiette was wearing, however, she is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She weighs about 125 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police said Bouthiette does not have a vehicle, a cellphone or her medications.
Police said the case does not appear to be suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Bouthiette’s welfare.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or call Detective Trooper Kipp Colburn at the Rutland Barracks at 773-9101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.