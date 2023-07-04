Vermont State Police are still investigating a shooting by the Rutland City Police Department that occurred Monday evening in the area of Giorgetti Park.
The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. near the Giorgetti Athletic Complex along Oak Street Extension.
According to a VSP press release, Rutland City Police officers encountered a vehicle with two people in it, and at least one officer fired his department-issued handgun. The vehicle then reportedly drove toward the end of Oak Street Extension, where it ultimately crashed.
No additional details were provided regarding the nature of the initial call or what led to the shooting.
The release stated that the driver and passenger of the vehicle were injured and brought by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center, and they have since been transported to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
As of a Tuesday morning phone call, RCPD Chief Brian Kilcullen was unable to confirm the extent of the two individuals’ wounds.
The release also stated that one Rutland City police officer sustained a minor injury during the incident; however, it was not stated if that injury was caused by a weapon.
The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld at this stage of the investigation.
“It seems like everything was handled to the best possible situation according to everything I’ve heard so far,” Mayor Michael Doenges told a Rutland Herald reporter regarding the incident. “My information is these two people do not live in the city and they brought violence to the city. It’s upsetting.”
VSP was investigating the area of the Giorgetti Park ball fields as of Tuesday morning, where neighbors said they first heard shots last night.
According to the release, the case will be turned over per standard protocol to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force when the Vermont State Police investigation is complete.
Police ask that anyone with information that might assist investigators call the VSP Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or leave an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit online.
Gordon Dritschilo contributed to this story.