PROCTOR — Two dams in town are in poor condition, according to a recent report from the state.
Town Manager Stan Wilbur said Friday that the Select Board has opted to put out a “request for proposal” to solicit bids from engineering firms that will further assess the Reynolds Reservoir Dam and the Olympus Pool Dam to determine how to approach fixing them. Wilbur said he also planned to contact the state for recommendations on engineering firms that specialize in dam work.
Wilbur said the inspections were done by the Facilities Engineering Division of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in June. The board only recently received the reports, so while the dams are in “poor” condition, they don’t appear to present an immediate hazard.
DEC dam safety engineer Benjamin Green agreed Monday in a phone interview that neither dam is considered an imminent hazard, but if no steps are taken soon to address the issues, the dams could pose significant problems in the future.
Green, who authored the reports on the Reynolds Reservoir and Olympus Pool dams, said Proctor has taken his recommendations seriously and he is pleased with the steps it’s taking.
Green said the Dam Safety Program allows him to perform dam inspections with owner permission. The program can then offer recommendations, which an owner can choose to follow or not. The program’s standards are based on standards used by the Army Corps of Engineers and other federal sources.
According to Green, with the passing of Act 161 last year, the Dam Safety Program was given, after many years, authority to make rules and enforce them. He said the current plan is to begin the rule-making process for administrative rules in January 2020 and have that phase of the process done and in effect by July 1 of that year. Once that’s done, the process will begin for setting dam design standards. If all goes as planned, those rules will be in effect July 1, 2022.
According to Green’s report, there are three classifications for dam conditions: Good, fair and poor. The latter is defined as “Significant structural and or operation and maintenance deficiencies are clearly recognized under normal loading conditions.”
Green said there’s a fourth classification, “unsafe,” which is rarely used and would allow the Dam Safety Program to force action by the dam owner.
There are also three hazard classifications. Both Reynolds and Olympus dams are in the middle range at “significant hazard,” which is defined as, “Dams where failure is expected to cause loss of a few lives and appreciable damage to homes, industrial or commercial facilities, secondary highways or railroads.”
He said dams in poor conditions aren’t extremely common in Vermont, but neither are they rare.
Olympus Pool Dam
According to Green’s report, the Olympus Pool Dam is an earthen embankment dam on the southwest side of Olympus Pool, a two-acre pond that serves as a public swimming pool. The dam was built in 1885 to serve as a water supply. The dam is 390 feet long and 27 feet high. Green’s recommendations, besides hiring an engineer to look it over, involve removing vegetation from around the dam and keeping other aspects of it free of debris. He also recommends updating the dam’s emergency action plan, which was written in March 1996.
Reynolds Reservoir Dam
Also an earthen embankment dam, the Reynolds Reservoir Dam is 580 feet long and 19 feet high. It was built in 1884 to provide a water supply and was reportedly abandoned around 1900. Green, in the report, said removing the dam would be cheaper than repairing it.
“Alternately, since it does not appear that the dam serves an active purpose and it is a significant hazard, consider removing the dam. This could likely be accomplished by draining the reservoir and making a designed breach through the embankment,” reads the report. “The pond bottom would likely revert back to a stream and wetland meadow. Dam removal could likely be performed for a fraction of the cost of rehabilitation in this case. The other advantage of this alternative would be that the risks and responsibilities associated with dam ownership would no longer apply.”
