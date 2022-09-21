WEST RUTLAND — Vermont is looking for some landlords.
Gov. Phil Scott held an event of NeighborWorks of Western Vermont on Wednesday to promote the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which is gearing up to spend $20 million to bring vacant apartments back online statewide.
"It's no secret that in any corner of our state, lack of housing is a major concern," the Republican governor said. "We have a lot of jobs available. We know there are a lot of people who'd like to come to Vermont to work, but they can't find decent, affordable housing."
What the state does have a lot of are vacant or substandard apartments that landlords could fix up if they had some help, Scott said. Toward that end, a pilot version of VHIP brought more than 300 units back into the market last year, and the state hopes to increase that number this year.
"This is the kind of initiative that will move the needle," Scott said.
Josh Hanford, commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development, said VHIP had brought 329 previously vacant units back online as of Aug. 30, and three-quarters of them were used to house homeless families. He said the average cost was $30,000 per unit.
Rutland Mayor David Allaire said that number was a welcome statistic, pointing to how the discussion around the planned renovations at 120 Maple St. — where up to $1.2 million is planned to be spent on five units — had revealed that nonprofit housing development typically was costing hundreds of thousands of dollars per unit.
The event also included comments from Ryan Walton, who said he owns 10 units in the Rutland City, and has used the program for three of them and is working on two more.
"Programs like this make America the best country in the world," he said. "They also make Vermont the best state in the country. By extension, Rutland, Vermont ... is the best city in the world. No one believes it."
Walton acknowledged Rutland has problems and rattled off a list. He said before any of those can be addressed, the city needs to deal with housing because housing gives people the stability they need to deal with the rest of their lives.
"We had some hardships with tenants," he said. "It's not easy managing these properties. ... The look on tenants' faces when they move in ... is priceless."
Scott said the effort will take more than money, and said permitting and zoning reform need to be on government's mind at multiple levels. Still, with what the state's spending can leverage, he said he expects an investment of up to $1 billion in housing over the next few years.
"It's not going to be instantaneous," he said. "It's not going to be overnight, but I believe we're going to transform Vermont."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.