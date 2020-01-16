The Vermont Department of Health has risen its flu activity level from "regional" to "widespread."
"We are at peak season for flu, strep and other communicable diseases that spread easily in winter when people are generally indoors," said Ben Truman, public health communication officer for the state health department.
While Truman said Vermont is still in the "average range," he added the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned this flu season could potentially be "severe."
He said he has received several reports of flu outbreaks around the state in the past two days.
One such outbreak is at Mount Holly School. According to Truman, nearly 50% of its 108 students were absent due to illness this week. The outbreak is reportedly of both flu or strep throat.
The school is closed Friday for a scheduled inservice day.
Sharonlee Trefry, state school nurse consultant said such outbreaks are a good opportunity to reinforce hygiene and hand-washing instruction in the classroom.
In a memo to school nurses earlier this month, Trefry reminded them it was not too late to tell people to get a vaccination.
"Flu vaccination is particularly important for protecting students and school employees who are at high risk due to pregnancy, certain health conditions or weakened immune systems," she wrote in the memo.
She said while students and staff are encouraged get vaccinated, not enough choose to do so.
Truman urged everyone to take basic steps toward preventing the spread of germs, including washing hands frequently with soap and water, covering the nose during coughs and sneezes, avoiding contact with sick individuals and staying home during periods of sickness.
