MONTPELIER — The state has filed its response to Jayveon Caballero’s appeal of his murder conviction after police said he killed Markus Austin in Montpelier in January 2017.
Caballero, 33, was found guilty by a jury in Nov. 2019 of second-degree murder. He was given a sentence of 25 years to life in prison in Oct. 2020. He is currently housed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
According to court records, a witness told police Austin was shot around 4:30 a.m., Jan. 22, 2017, in the parking lot outside his Barre Street apartment in Montpelier. Police said Austin died from a 9 mm gunshot wound to the chest.
The death is believed to be the Capital City’s first murder in 100 years.
The shooting followed a fight hours prior near a bar in Barre, when witnesses said Austin hit Caballero’s then-girlfriend who required medical treatment as a result, according to court records. Officials said Caballero waited outside Austin’s apartment before Austin was shot.
Because Caballero was given a life sentence, his conviction was automatically appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court. A hearing in front of the court where both sides will present oral argument is yet to be scheduled.
Attorney Dawn Seibert, of the Defender General’s office, represents Caballero in the appeal. Seibert filed a brief for the appeal on Sept. 3. In it, she argued Caballero didn’t receive a fair trial. She said that was because the judge who presided over the case didn’t allow the jury to hear about a call Caballero made to a family member hours after the shooting where Caballero was crying and said he didn’t “really know what happened” and felt “horrible.” The judge had said too much time had passed from the shooting to the call, so the defense could not present his comments to the jury as an “excited utterance.” That’s a form of hearsay that is allowed as evidence if someone makes an unplanned statement believed to have come from stress from a startling event.
Seibert argued also the jury saw graphic photos of Austin they weren’t supposed to see which prejudiced them against Caballero.
She said the state failed to provide enough evidence to show that Caballero knew the shot he fired could fatally strike Austin, as well.
Attorney Dan Sedon, who represented Caballero during the trial, had argued based on the trajectory of the bullet, Caballero would have been kneeling or holding the gun at his hip when he fired. But a witness reported seeing Caballero standing and lowering the gun after the shooting, so the bullet must have changed course unpredictably after passing through the windshield. Sedon said the state’s case relied on Austin sitting in the car when he was shot, but the evidence didn’t show that, including a lack of glass from the shot windshield on Austin’s clothes or body, despite glass covering the inside of the vehicle.
On Nov. 19, Assistant Attorney General John Waszak filed his response to Seibert.
For the photos, Waszak said the judge had allowed multiple photos of Austin’s body into the evidence presented to the jury. He said three photos were removed after conversations with the judge and Sedon, and were not admitted as evidence. But he said the judge did not make any ruling on the unadmitted photos and Sedon never asked for such a ruling. He said the jury was mistakenly shown the unadmitted photos while a witness was giving testimony because they were on a computer that was projected onto a screen with the other admitted photos. He said Sedon did not object to the jury seeing the unadmitted photos, “and even interrupted the testimony to have the Court inquire of the witness regarding unadmitted (photo), and even agreed to its enlargement before the jury.”
For evidence, the prosecutor continued to argue that Austin was sitting in the car when he was shot. He said surveillance footage from the scene showed Austin was shot about five seconds after he pulled into the apartment building’s parking lot. Waszak said the defense had tried to argue Austin got out of his vehicle and he and Caballero were shouting at each other just prior to the shooting.
“When Mr. Austin finally succumbed, his feet were six to seven inches from the rocker panel of his car, which is entirely inconsistent with an athlete jumping out and engaging in a combative conversation with defendant as argued at trial,” he said.
Austin was a basketball player who had played for the Vermont Frost Heaves.
The prosecutor noted about eight seconds after Caballero shot Austin, the vehicle’s left turn signal was activated, presumably by Austin, which showed he had access to the vehicle’s steering column when he was shot.
“And it should be noted that the position of the victim at the time of the shooting or the exact trajectory of a bullet are not actual elements of second-degree murder, and the State is only required to prove each element of the charge beyond a reasonable doubt, and not its theory or all facts underlying its theory,” Waszak said.
Waszak said the state did meet its burden to prove second-degree murder because by shooting at Austin’s windshield, it had shown “at the very least,” Caballero had demonstrated “a wanton disregard of the likelihood that defendant’s behavior may probably cause death or great bodily harm.” In order to prove beyond a reasonable doubt someone committed second-degree murder, the state must show the person intended to kill another, intended to do great bodily harm or showed such wanton disregard.
For the call, Waszak said about three and a half hours passed from the time Austin was shot and the call was made. He said Caballero had done several things over that time in an effort to preserve himself, including hiding the gun, getting a friend to buy a bus ticket for him and instructing his girlfriend about how to lie to police.
“If defendant had time to engage in these adjacent obstructive acts, which began almost immediately after he pulled the trigger, then he had time to fabricate a statement or expression of regret and uncertainty,” the prosecutor said.
He said even if the call was omitted in error, the error was harmless, because the jury heard testimony about Caballero’s state after the shooting.
