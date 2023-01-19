A Rutland physician’s assistant will have her practice monitored due to irregularities in how she was prescribing painkillers.
According to a decision dated last month, Patty Thornton and the Vermont Board of Medical Practice agreed to the conditions after an investigation into Thornton’s prescriptions for four patients over a period of five years. The conditions include taking courses on ethics and medical record-keeping, as well as hiring a “practice monitor” for a period of at least three years.
“It’s good that the matter has been resolved, satisfactorily, through the board and Patty,” Thornton’s attorney, John J. Welch Jr., said Thursday. “It had primarily to do with record-keeping. ... Those issues are going to find themselves resolved going forward.”
According to the 14-page decision, the board opened an investigation into Thornton in 2019 in response to a report that she had been fired by her employer due to medical records that were “untimely and inaccurate,” failing to document information such as what condition patients were treated for, and what medication they were prescribed. The decision does not name the employer.
The decision focused on four patients described as being treated for chronic pain “among other chronic conditions.”
One was prescribed antidepressants, anti-anxiety medication, Ritalin and methadone. The decision describes Thornton increasing the methadone dosage without recording why, and not taking action when the patient tested positive for codeine on one occasion or cocaine on another. The decision also describes the patient reporting that “her dog ate her Ritalin prescription.”
With another patient, according to the decision, Thornton failed to get a consent form to prescribe an opioid and did not appear to have conducted yearly reviews of the patient’s controlled substance treatment agreement.
Thornton lacked records of a third patient visiting her or being diagnosed prior to getting a prescription, according to the decision. Similarly, the decision said a fourth patient lacked records of the initial diagnosis for which she was prescribed Xanax, oxycodone and morphine.
The decision also noted that the committee requested in 2021 that Thornton take a course on “Ethics & Boundaries” with the Center for Personalized Education for Physicians, but that she had received a failing grade.
