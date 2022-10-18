Rutland County will send at least two new people to Montpelier when it picks its representatives to the Vermont State Senate next month.
Republican Brian Collamore, 71, is the only incumbent in the race. The Rutland town resident is seeking a fifth term. Collamore said the best work he did in the most recent session was helping to distribute the state’s federal COVID relief money.
“It took the pressure off the budget, for sure, and hopefully we made some structural investments that will help everyone out,” he said. “Once that money’s gone, it’s gone, and we don’t want to institute programs that’ll need funding down the road.”
Collamore said he was proud to help pass a partial tax exemption for veterans’ pensions, and he hopes to expand it to a total exemption next year. He said he plans to oppose the carbon tax he expects will go before the Legislature next year.
“I don’t think it’s fair, especially to those living on fixed incomes, like senior citizens and people with nowhere else to turn,” he said. “If (gas) gets to where it’s $4 a gallon again, and we put a tax on top of that, it’ll really hurt the average Vermonter.”
Collamore said his primary qualification at this point is his eight years of experience.
“With any job, you need a certain amount of time to understand the process,” he said. “That took me a session or two.”
Collamore also said he is well positioned now to help his constituents navigate issues with state agencies — something he enjoys.
“I understand how difficult it is sometimes for people to get through to government,” he said. “I’ve tried my best to ably represent the voters of Rutland County.”
Democrat Joshua Ferguson, 32, of Fair Haven, has a background in public health but has more recently worked in his other area of passion — restoring sailboats.
“It’s like an art and a science,” he said. “I love the culture and heritage.”
Ferguson said he grew up in Castleton and Fair Haven, started college as a nontraditional student at Green Mountain College before finishing his degree at Castleton University and going on to graduate school at Columbia University. He said he has a strong record of public service, including being a board member for Mentor Connector, working with Project VISION, coaching baseball and serving as the first resident outreach coordinator at Dismas House.
This is his first time seeking public office.
“I believe Vermont is at kind of a defining moment for a new generation of leaders to step up,” he said. “We all know a significant portion of the Senate has stepped aside or passed the torch.”
The main concern he hears everywhere, Ferguson said, is economic growth. He said he wants to work to guarantee affordable and flexible child care, which he said is the key to that growth. Working on a lot of lakes, he said he wants to see a “more democratic” permitting process for the use of herbicides, with a minimum requirement of two public hearings and greater say for stakeholders and communities.
Democrat Bridgette Remington, 45, a lawyer living in Rutland Town, has served as a town auditor and on the planning commission in Moretown. She has a background in accounting and management.
“With so many senators deciding not to run, I got asked to run several times,” she said. “I’ve helped draft legislation before and review legislation.”
Remington said the Legislature is going to need to focus on child care, touting an endorsement by Let’s Grow Kids and noting that a lot of local schools do not have Tapestry programs because of an inability to staff them. She said she hopes Montpelier can help find a solution to that.
In housing, Remington said she wants to “fine-tune” the rules to support creation of more “accessory dwelling units.”
“There is funding to encourage people to put units in their houses and garages, but a lot of people aren’t aware of it,” she said.
Beyond that, she said the state should incentivize development of market-rate housing and work with existing housing organizations on more projects like the one recently completed by the Housing Trust of Rutland County at the former Immaculate Heart of Mary school.
Remington said the state needs to expand its mental health services and said it would benefit from more access to telehealth, mobile crisis services and more mental health support in the schools.
“I’d love to be able to work on cell service issues,” she said. “I know they’re working hard, so maybe streamline some of the permitting. It’s not overly arduous but it’s not inexpensive, either.”
Democrat Anna Tadio, 32, works for the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants and is in her first term on the Rutland City Board of Aldermen.
“When I’m serving on the Board of Aldermen, it turns out a lot of the issues we need to address need a solution at the state level,” she said.
Tadio said she plans to maintain both positions if she is elected to the Senate, where she hopes to work for increased pay for child care workers by qualifying them as pre-K educators, and increasing protections for reproductive rights.
“I’m concerned about women from out of state who might need an abortion,” she said, continuing that Vermont should find ways to be a safe haven for such people.
She said the state also needs to be actively bolstering its infrastructure to withstand more powerful and frequent storms.
“Climate change is here and it’s happening and we need to now prepare,” she said. “I want to make sure our roads have been evaluated, our water supplies have been evaluated.”
Tadio said her qualifications include a law degree, an “analytical skill set” and work with the Legislature on a consumer protection bill.
Republican David Weeks, 61, came to Vermont as a teenager when his parents settled in Wallingford in the 1970s and now lives in Proctor. A U.S. Navy veteran, he is retired from the aerospace industry where he most recently worked as a program manager for Raytheon.
“My business niche is red programs — programs which are behind schedule, over budget, customers irritated, businesses irritated,” he said. “They send me in to fix and finish projects.”
Weeks said this is his first run for public office, but that it has been an interest for a long time. His father Robert Weeks, spent two terms representing Wallingford in the Legislature.
I saw that he got a great deal of fulfillment serving in the Legislature,” Weeks said. “I’ve been preparing for this for 20 years. My business dealings require a great deal of diplomacy. I’ve dealt with crown princes, kings, ministers of defense, business CEOs.”
As a senator, Weeks said he would be “laser-focused” on the local economy, which he said has stagnated since the end of the railroad era.
“We need to prioritize our treasury on infrastructure that pays back, that builds economy,” he said.
That means broadband, affordable housing and roads that “connect in every direction.”
“You get to the New York State border and you drop off to a two-lane road that was designed in 1940,” he said, adding that Wallingford and South Dorset are connected by “roads built in the 1930s when the Model T was the most popular car in the U.S.”
Weeks said the state also needs to speed up the Act 250 process and the Legislature needs to get together and agree on what the law’s goals are to achieve any meaningful reform.
Vermont also needs to rebrand itself as a four-season tourist destination, according to Weeks, following the example of Killington Ski Resort.
“Tourism is good because tourists come in, they drop their dollars, and then they go,” he said.
Republican Terry Williams has fallen short of winning a Senate seat twice, once in the primary and once in the general, and says he hopes the third time is the charm. Williams, 70, runs Slate Hill Farm in Poultney and is vice chair of the Poultney Select Board.
“I think there’s a need up there for somebody with my experience and my commitment to the county,” he said. “I think I can bring some positive things to Montpelier.”
Williams said housing seems to be the underlying problem for much of the county — in terms of attracting permanent residents and tourists.
“We have places like Slate Hill Trails that bring a lot of outsiders to the region and there’s no place for them to stay,” he said. “The state can give some incentives to the municipalities to work with Habitat for Humanity. ... They can work with the local communities to find places to build more homes.”
Williams also said the lack of strategic planning around housing needs to change.
The region’s drug problem, Williams said, would be helped by reining in the apparent “catch and release” of offenders, though he said he was not sure what legislation would accomplish that.
“The first thing we’ve got to do is get the state police back on track,” he said. “We’ve got some regional problems with dispatching. We’ve got to fix that.”
Williams said he has a background in the military and law enforcement and experience with strategic planning.
“I’ve worked hard all my life,” he said. “I can still work. I’m 70 years old, and I work every day.”
