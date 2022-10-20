The candidates for Rutland County's three Senate seats sounded largely in agreement during a candidate forum Wednesday evening.
Lone incumbent Sen. Brian Collamore and his fellow Republicans, David Weeks and Terry Williams, and Democrats Joshua Ferguson, Bridgette Remington and Anna Tadio all listed economic development as a top priority and housing as one of the key factors to achieving it. Williams listed the state's lack of strategic planning as one of the reasons it had gotten into its current shape — a theme he returned to repeatedly throughout the discussion.
"Fifteen years ago, I can remember hearing Vermont had one of the oldest populations, and we were going to have problems," he said. "We didn't have a plan. If we'd had a plan 10 years ago, we probably wouldn't have the problem we've gotten."
Weeks stressed the need for modern infrastructure — particularly roads.
"Everyone benefits from an improved economy," he said. "Then, we can afford expanding social systems."
Child care got several mentions as well. All spoke in support of increased diversity in the state and of doing more to provide access to mental health care.
"This is not OK," Tadio said of the waiting lists for mental health care. "People who are suicidal are having to go to the hospital and wait and wait and wait."
All six agreed during the forum, which was organized by the Rutland Herald and held at PEG-TV, that Act 250 needed to be reformed, but most offered general comments about streamlining.
"A law created half a century ago needs to be revisited," Ferguson said.
Weeks listed it as once the chief barriers to housing construction, saying no developer will bother trying to build a 100-unit project while the law is in its current form.
Remington said a rewrite could emulate Act 248, adding staff and eliminating criteria that weren't really used any more.
Tadio offered the only specific proposal, saying she wanted to exempt certain housing projects from the state's environmental law.
The sharpest divisions were revealed by a question about whether the "catch and release" of defendants in the court system indicated that criminal justice reform had gone too far.
Collamore argued for a statewide implementation of programs like the Community Justice Center at BROC Community Action, which works with people coming out of prison.
Ferguson said the state needs to do more to address the underlying causes of crime, one of which he said was mental health, and argued for better funding for law enforcement.
Remington agreed with Ferguson on going after root causes, but specified the need for more substance abuse treatment.
Tadio said she wanted to see an end to sending Vermont inmates to out-of-state, for-profit prisons and said the staffing shortage at Vermont's police agencies could be relieved by bringing on more civilian positions like the one the Rutland City Police recently added for handling noncriminal complaints.
Weeks made some comments about rule of law and said he believes the system works.
"It's imperfect, but it works," he said.
Williams said the state needs more stringent law enforcement, and blamed the current laxity on a lack of police officers and changes to the laws on imposing cash bail.
