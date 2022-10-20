forum photo
State Senate candidates for Rutland County participate in a forum held by the Herald at PEGTV studios in Rutland on Wednesday.

 Gordon Dritschilo / staff photo

The candidates for Rutland County's three Senate seats sounded largely in agreement during a candidate forum Wednesday evening.

Lone incumbent Sen. Brian Collamore and his fellow Republicans, David Weeks and Terry Williams, and Democrats Joshua Ferguson, Bridgette Remington and Anna Tadio all listed economic development as a top priority and housing as one of the key factors to achieving it. Williams listed the state's lack of strategic planning as one of the reasons it had gotten into its current shape — a theme he returned to repeatedly throughout the discussion.

