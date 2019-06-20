BURLINGTON — The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Public Safety have agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by a man who was improperly stopped by a now-former Vermont State Police trooper in Wallingford more than five years ago.
The settlement with Gregory Zullo was reached following a lengthy mediation session on Thursday in Burlington, state police announced. Under terms of the agreement, Zullo will receive $50,000 plus mediation costs, while acknowledging the Vermont State Police's longstanding commitment to fair and impartial policing, according to a release.
The lawsuit, filed by attorneys for Zullo in the Civil Division of Vermont Superior Court in September 2014, stemmed from a March 6, 2014, traffic stop in Wallingford during which then-Trooper Lewis Hatch ordered Zullo out of his vehicle and ultimately seized it while applying for a search warrant. Zullo's lawsuit alleged the actions of Trooper Hatch violated his rights under Article 11 of the Vermont Constitution.
Hatch's employment as a state trooper was terminated in January 2016.
Zullo was represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont. The state of Vermont was represented by the Attorney General’s Office.
This post will be updated.
