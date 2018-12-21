Following up on recommendations made in January, the Opioid Coordination Council released a progress report Thursday showing ways those suggestions have been implemented.
Among the developments mentioned in the four-page report are a community collaboration toolkit to “help communities create effective collaborations such as Project VISION,” the distribution of Naloxone kits to the almost 170 EMS agencies in the state and a roughly 10 percent increase in medication-assistance prescribers.
In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott called the opioid crisis “one of the most complex challenges we have faced here in Vermont and across the nation.”
“Far too many people and their loved ones face the daily struggles and terrible toll that comes with opioid addiction. This report highlights the work of the council, in collaboration with many state and local partners, legislators and providers, to strengthen and advance a cohesive statewide system of supports for prevention, treatment, recovery and enforcement,” he said.
Mayor David Allaire, a member of the council, said he believed the suggestions in the 2018 report were more focused than those in last year’s report.
“We tried to reduce some of the areas, make it a little more strategic, so there would be a little more of a probability of the Legislature and the governor being able to put them into action,” he said.
Allaire said the council wanted to put more emphasis on prevention tactics this year.
Vermont Drug Prevention Policy Director Jolinda LaClair said the progress report shows the state’s efforts to follow up on the council’s recommendations by documenting how they’re being put into use.
LaClair said she was proud of the collaborative effort between the council and state agencies.
“I can give you a recent example, which is with transportation. We know there are gaps in transportation services with people who are living with addiction or in recovery trying to get to treatment, trying to access recovery supports, trying to get to their job or childcare if they don’t have a vehicle or have lost their license. We have been successful in pulling together the Agency of Human Services and the Agency of Transportation to sit down and say, ‘All right, how do we do gap analysis, and how do we maximize the resources we’ve got and be very honest about where we are going to need new resources,’” she said.
LaClair said the report looks at services that can assist Vermonters in becoming substance free as well.
“People in recovery need a home, a job and wraparound support,” she said.
The report includes steps taken to help people find jobs, appropriate housing and recovery coaching.
“Some of these efforts do not require any money. Some of these efforts do not require any policy change. Most of these efforts reflect enhanced integration of program delivery and a willingness on the part of state agencies and departments, and regional organizations to work together, put aside any differences and look at the goals,” she said.
LaClair described some of the goals as increasing the number of people in recovery as well as helping them sustain recovery.
While Scott praised Vermont’s “important steps forward,” he said the progress is “never enough.”
“Prevention programs should reach into every community for every Vermont child and adult, as we work to keep Vermonters healthy and safe from substance use disorder,” Scott said in a statement.
Allaire pointed out that while Thursday’s report looks at the progress of recommendations, the council continues to consider new ideas. Another recommendation report is expected in January.
“It’s not something that’s going to be addressed in a couple years. We know we need to remain engaged. I certainly want to remain a part of the ongoing discussions,” he said.
The Strategic Actions and Progress Report can be read at tinyurl.com/1221Progress.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.