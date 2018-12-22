COLCHESTER — A trooper has been suspended with pay from the Vermont State Police after being cited for stalking a relative.
According to Vermont State Police Spokesman Adam Silverman, during the week of Dec. 10, the VSP learned a female relative of Raymond LeBlanc, 49, of Barre Town, had sought and been granted a temporary restraining order against LeBlanc.
LeBlanc is a sergeant and patrol commander assigned to the State Police barracks in Middlesex.
Police said that detectives assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation looked into the matter around the restraining order and determined that LeBlanc had been stalking the female relative from about May to September.
Police said LeBlanc was arrested Dec. 21 and released under citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court criminal division in Barre on Jan. 3 to face a misdemeanor count of stalking.
LeBlanc’s status as being suspended with pay is accordance with a collective bargaining agreement between the state and the Vermont Troopers’ Association, according to police.
The case is being prosecuted by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office because LeBlanc works out of Washington County. Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Saturday afternoon he was aware of the trooper’s arrest, but had few details. Donovan said it was unclear why the arraignment is planned for Washington County when the state police said the incident happened in Chittenden County.
Vermont State Police, which normally provides mugshots of people arrested when issuing news releases, did not make available a picture for LeBlanc. Announcement of the arrest was made in a news release from VSP Public Information Officer Adam Silverman at 12:01 Saturday morning.
State Police Detective Lt. Eric Albright of the Westminster barracks, who is handling the case, and Silverman did not respond to emails later Saturday seeking the mugshot of the state trooper.
Donovan also said he was unsure why state police withheld the mugshot of their patrol commander. He said he planned to ask VSP.
