Prosecutors are taking steps to keep a local man in prison pending the resolution of charges filed against him that he shot and killed a friend at a South Main Street hotel on April 3, although an order releasing the man from federal custody was issued on Monday.
Kahliq Richardson, 18, of Rutland, was arraigned in April in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter.
However, after Judge David Fenster ruled that Richardson could be released from prison but under conditions, Richardson was arrested April 3 on federal charges for allegedly possessing a Taurus 9-mm firearm while he was addicted to a controlled substance.
Local charges were filed against Richardson after police said he and a friend, Jonah Pandiani, 19, were hanging out in a friend’s room at the Quality Inn on April 3.
Although the affidavit written in the case said only Richardson described the actual shooting, witnesses to the events earlier in the night said Richardson had been “showboating” with the 9-mm pistol.
According to the affidavit, Richardson told police he had smoked crack cocaine and was high when Pandiani asked to see the gun. Richardson said the gun went off as he handed it over, then he dropped it and fled.
However, police said he turned himself in at the Rutland City police station the same day.
On Tuesday, Judge John Pacht told the attorneys involved, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy and attorney Robert Kaplan, who represents Richardson in the charges filed by the state, that because he was rotating to a different post as of today, Sept. 1, he wanted to get an update on the status of the case.
Kennedy said she had filed a motion to amend the charge against Richardson from involuntary manslaughter to manslaughter. The change would not affect the penalty, if Richardson is convicted, or the severity of the charges but while Pacht told the attorneys he had signed off on the change, Richardson who was not part of the hearing on Tuesday was not arraigned on the new charge.
Richardson’s custody status could be different soon. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge William Sessions ordered Richardson’s release to the 24-hour custody of his parents. He is not allowed to have alcohol, drugs — unless they have been prescribed to him, or weapons.
Sessions granted a request from the office of the U.S. Attorney for Vermont to stay the order for 24 hours. The office had not filed anything new in the case as of Tuesday afternoon.
With Richardson’s release from federal custody pending, Kennedy told Pacht her office wanted Richardson arraigned on the modified charge and an opportunity to present evidence that she said will prove Richardson is a “violent person.”
Kennedy said she would like to make that presentation as soon as possible so a judge in Rutland County court could consider an order to hold Richardson without bail.
Pacht said he believed another judge could hear the presentation and make a ruling.
Kennedy said that might take some time as she would need to re-present evidence that Pacht had heard before so another judge could understand the state’s position.
“It will take some time, I think, but I do think it’s important for the court to consider the evidence before it rules, and we hope for a ruling because we are concerned about (Richardson) being in the community,” she said.
Kaplan, whose father, Mark Kaplan, represents Richardson in federal court, said he was expecting the federal prosecutor’s office to appeal Richardson’s release, but Kennedy said she didn’t know if that would be the case.
Pacht asked the attorneys to let the court know if Richardson is released so he can get a sense of the urgency of the state’s request for another hearing. He said it was possible he might be able to hear the states’ presentation remotely.
In Sessions’ order, he noted that Richardson is 18 and has no criminal record. He said he had heard arguments about the serious nature of the charges against Richardson but believed the proposed conditions of release would alleviate any potential threat.
Pacht pointed out the judge hearing the state charges had reached the same conclusion.
The charge of manslaughter carries a minimum 1-year sentence and a maximum of 15 years in prison, if Richardson is convicted.
