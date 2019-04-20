WATERBURY — A flood threat continues for Vermont into Sunday, state officials warned Saturday morning, adding that Vermonters should continue to monitor weather reports and be mindful of water levels on rivers and streams.
All of Vermont remains under a Flood Watch through mid-day Sunday, and a few areas are now under a Flood Warning. For a complete forecast, visit the National Weather Service forecast site:
- www.weather.gov/aly (Bennington and Windham counties)
- www.weather.gov/btv (rest of Vermont)
Flood Warnings are in effect for the following rivers:
- Lamoille at Johnson-Jeffersonville (Minor Flood)
- Passumpsic at Lyndonville (Minor Flood)
- Barton at Coventry (Minor Flood)
- Missisquoi at North Troy (Minor Flood)
Rivers current near Flood Stage as of 8 a.m. Saturday:
- Otter Creek at Middlebury
- Connecticut River at Dalton (New Hampshire)
- Mad River near Moretown
- Passumpsic at Passumpsic
- Lake Champlain near Rouses Point, NY
State road closures as of 8 a.m. Saturday:
- Brandon VT-73
- Maidstone State Highway (NH side)
- Rochester Bethel Mountain Road FAS Route 0176
- Lyndonville VT-122 & US-5 (intersection closed)
There are also a number of local roads closed, state officials said in a release, urging drivers to respect detours and never drive on a flooded road.
The state recommended the following safety measures:
- If rising water is approaching, leave. Evacuate over high ground, and plan that route now for this weekend and any time there may be flooding.
- Turn off the circuit breaker in your home before you evacuate – if you can do so safely. Have a licensed electrician inspect your electrical system before you once again occupy your home if it has been flooded.
- Never drive or walk through floodwaters. Strong currents or unseen washouts can sweep you and your car away.
- Register for Vermont Alert (www.vtalert.gov) – VT-ALERT can deliver weather and other warnings to your phone or email. These alerts are personalized to notify you of problems in specific areas.
- If you are in a flood-prone area, or if you believe your home will be flooded, it is advisable to move valuables from your basement in case water enters your home.
- Check your insurance coverage now, and then contact your insurance company if you have damage.
The Vermont State Emergency Operations Center activated at 10 p.m. on Friday night and will continue throughout the weekend as needed with appropriate staffing from state agencies and partners, according to the release.
Flood and other information can be found on the Vermont Emergency Management website: www.vem.vermont.gov
