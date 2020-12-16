NORTHFIELD — The Washington County State’s Attorney has told officials in Northfield he won’t prosecute most cases involving the police chief due to the chief’s credibility issues.
The town has asked the county’s top law enforcement officer to reverse course.
Last year, State’s Attorney Rory Thibault asked the Vermont attorney general’s office to look into two drug cases where it appeared Chief John Helfant, who was an officer in Berlin at the time, had not been given consent to search people he arrested though he said in court affidavits he had been given consent.
The first case involved a Massachusetts man who was sentenced to time served on felony drug charges. Thibault said his office was made aware of a “material discrepancy” between what Helfant put in his affidavit and what the body camera footage shows of the incident.
Carlos Inostroza, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, had pleaded guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of heroin possession and cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
Thibault dropped the charges in April 2019 after Judge Mary L. Morrissey allowed the guilty pleas to be withdrawn. The judge reviewed body-cam footage from then-Berlin officer Helfant and determined the footage did not show evidence that Inostroza gave Helfant permission to search his backpack in which drugs were found. Helfant said in his affidavit he had been given consent for the search.
Thibault dismissed a second drug case in July 2019, this one involving Jermaine Parsons, 37, of the Bronx, New York. Helfant, while still with the Berlin police, said in his affidavit that Parsons had given him consent to search his sneakers after a traffic stop in East Montpelier in July 2018. Helfant said he found drugs inside the shoes.
In his court filing dismissing the charges, Thibault said body-cam footage from that stop appeared to show Parsons revoking that consent, but the shoes were searched anyway.
Helfant has denied any wrongdoing in the cases. He had served more than 28 years with the State Police before retiring and taking a job as a full-time officer in Berlin for a few months in 2018. He was hired as Northfield’s police chief in fall 2018.
Last month, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said while his office has declined to file criminal charges against Helfant, he has referred the matter to the Criminal Justice Training Council to determine whether what Helfant did was unprofessional and whether any sanction is needed. Donovan said there were “enough troubling aspects” that he felt the council should take a look and make its own decision about any possible sanctions.
On Dec. 1, Thibault sent the Northfield Select Board and Town Manager Jeff Schulz a letter informing them he would disclose these drug arrests and the credibility issues they’ve created to defense attorneys in cases where Heflant is involved. The letter to the board and the disclosure letter were obtained by The Times Argus after a public records request.
“Effective immediately, my office will decline case referrals from Chief Helfant that are based on non-violent or non-listed offenses. The involvement of Chief Helfant as an assisting officer, rather than investigating officer, may also impact case integrity. … Likewise, his role as a supervisor or reviewer of cases, particularly those involving motor vehicle stops or narcotics investigations, also presents significant concerns,” the state’s attorney wrote.
Thibault wrote when it comes to “listed offenses,” meaning serious and violent crimes such as sexual assault and murder which have been given added significance by the Legislature, his office will likely take those cases from Helfant based on victim impact and public safety concerns. But he said, outside of an emergency arrest, the police department will need to include all body-cam footage, recorded statements, written statements and any other information needed to confirm what is said in the affidavit prior to filing the charge with his office.
The Northfield Select Board held a department head meeting with Helfant on Dec. 8. The letter wasn’t discussed publicly, according to the board’s meeting minutes, and Board Chairman K. David Maxwell told the chief to “keep up the good work.” The board did go into executive session at that meeting to discuss a personnel matter, among other issues, but no action was taken.
Maxwell sent The Times Argus a letter Wednesday afternoon responding to Thibault. In it, the chairman stated Helfant’s conduct has been investigated for over a year and, as he understands it, there has been no finding of “serious wrongdoing or criminal behavior.”
He wrote the town “does not agree that there is any basis to apply this presumptive and negative scrutiny to the Chief’s police investigatory work at this time.”
Maxwell asked the state’s attorney to treat Helfant as any other law enforcement officer “in good standing.”
Helfant wrote in an email Wednesday that the state Attorney General found no criminal wrongdoing on his part and he has a 30-year record of accurate affidavits and testimony spanning eight Vermont counties and nearly a dozen state prosecutors.
“This was a failure of the body cam technology and nothing more,” he wrote.
Helfant has hired attorney David Sleigh to represent him in the matter. Sleigh said in an interview Wednesday the state’s attorney seems to “hold a grudge” against the police chief.
“Which I think is unfortunate and probably not the best exercise of discretion that you’d expect from somebody in Mr. Thibault’s position,” he said.
Sleigh noted Thibault has said he will still take some cases from Helfant, calling it an inconsistency.
As for Donovan, the state’s attorney general, referring the matter to the training council, Sleigh said “it’s a convenient way to make it look like they did something in the face of pressure to do something when, in fact, doing nothing is exactly what’s warranted.”
Charity Clark, Donovan’s chief of staff, wrote in an email Wednesday that “the matter is still under review.” Clark could not comment on Sleigh’s remarks or if the office would be creating a similar letter as Thibault letting defense attorneys know about Helfant’s credibility concerns in cases that office prosecutes involving the chief.
In response to Helfant’s comments, the state’s attorney wrote in an email Wednesday, “Public trust in the integrity of the justice system is important, now more than ever, with focus on accountability of law enforcement and prosecutorial processes. Disclosure is about fairness in the process, and giving an accused individual information needed to test the State’s case. Here, a seasoned officer, on the hunt for a felony drug bust, took short cuts that substantially impacted the rights of defendants — in both cases, people of color. Most other officers would have slowed down and applied for a warrant, among other steps.”
In response to Sleigh’s comments, Thibault said he does not hold a grudge against or “harbor personal animosity towards” Helfant. He said they have maintained “a professional, if uneasy working relationship.”
The state’s attorney said given the police department’s current staffing, with two full-time officers currently serving in the military, there will be times when Helfant will have to respond to emergencies.
“Victims do not get to choose which officer comes to their assistance, even if that officer’s history may jeopardize the outcome of a prosecution. The decision reached represents a lack of confidence in Chief Helfant’s approach to counter drug work or traffic stops — neither of which typically constitutes an emergency,” he wrote.
