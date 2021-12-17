Industrial parks, the backbone of the state’s manufacturing infrastructure, say they are generally doing well.
“We see more interest in building, but it’s still relatively expensive to build which is a barrier,” said Tyler Richardson at Rutland Economic Development Corp., which acts as the marketing arm of the Airport Business Park in North Clarendon that serves the greater Rutland area.
“Construction costs are high, plans to build are being held up waiting for change,” said David Snedeker at Northeast Vermont Development Association in St. Johnsbury, which operates industrial parks in Hardwick, Orleans and St. Johnsbury/Lyndon.
“The only issues that could mitigate growth at the Wilson Industrial Park in Barre Town are state issues, such as rising material costs and supply train issues,” said Cody Morrison of the Barre Area Development Corp.
Jamie Stewart at the Central Vermont Economic Development Corp. categorized the health of the Wilson Park as “good, steady growth with a fair amount of activity.”
Stewart said there is a “lack of vacant buildings that will require new construction. The buildings are fully utilized. There is not a lot of available existing space and no funds to do spec buildings.”
Stewart said the inventory of existing buildings is “not adequate for what we’d like to have building forward.”
Statewide viewHigh construction costs are the major impediment in growing these parks, Stewart said.
To accommodate growth, Stewart explained, “state industrial parks need more space to accommodate the future.”
An impediment to growth is that few “business parks in the region are not really fully developed or close to it,” he said.
From his experience working at several industrial parks around Vermont, Stewart said he sees parks in Addison, Rutland and Washington counties “roughly fully developed.”
A major source for industrial park construction funding in the past was the Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA). At the start of the 2000s, VEDA funded a lot of spec construction at the state’s industrial parks, but “VEDA funds are no longer available for spec building,” he said. Funding is available, as a company commits to building, he said, but there is no longer spec building of industrial space in the state.
As a result, more cash is required of a builder than in the past.
“Companies can’t borrow 70% to 80% of what it costs to build, which means more added risk for the developer,” Stewart said.
VEDA CEO Cassie Polhemus said there are other funding incentives, however.
“We have a special program for industrial parks which is open to the 12 regional development corporations around the state,” she said, adding VEDA makes loans to the regional development corporations, especially to help a park attract a tenant who might be considering a move.
Polhemus said she sees a potential growth in loan applications at the northern border as St. Albans’ proximity to Canada will bring new companies to the state.
Barre
Wilson Industrial Park in Barre Town is a solid center of manufacturing in Washington County. Of the 55 acres of park land available, just 15 acres of land available for development remains.
The newest tenant is Cabot Creamery, which leases a building for storage. Maple Corner Woodworking from Calais is moving its manufacturing to the park in early January. Vermont Creamery is growing with a $23 million, three-phase expansion over several years.
According to Morrison all of the necessary infrastructure is in place. “We have a robust infrastructure network with high-speed internet, and water and sewer.” Morrison said the Washington County Railroad serving the granite industry with its 13 miles of track is important to the park’s granite manufacturers. The Barre Town Elementary School, which is across the street from the park, also is an advantage to the employees who work at the park and have children in school.
There are more than 300 employees working at the various tenants in the park.
“The biggest threat to the park faced by the Northeast, and the economy as a whole, is labor and workforce issues,” he said. Mitigating that problem is the location of the Central Vermont Career Center in Barre City, a trades program at the Spaulding High School that has been growing, he said.
Another issue that might work in the park’s favor, said Morrison, is supply chain issues.
“That could benefit the park because shipping from the park might be more competitive than from China,” he said.
RutlandRichardson reports that Phase 2 of Airport Business Park has “a lot of open land,” with 42 of 77 acres available, although the Phase 2 area does not yet have water and sewer access. This land is Act 250 permitted but, “It would cost at least $200,000 to extend water and sewer to these acreages.”
Richardson said Phase 1 of the park is “really thriving, with all water and sewer in place and just 2 acres of 35 available for construction.”
He said there are eight businesses — The Vermont Country Store is the biggest with nearly 800 employees in its busiest season. About 1,000 people in all work at the park at peak times.
“Our industrial park here is thriving,” said Richardson, “some tenants had outgrown their facility here, but when they left their space was quickly filled.”
Richardson said there is interest at the park in properties with loading docks. Potential tenants with light manufacturing or companies with distribution points are attracted to the park because of the nearby airport.
St. Johnsbury
Snedeker said he gets occasional calls for new construction, but “our practice is to get new tenants into existing buildings.”
Nothing has been built in the St. Johnsbury/Lyndon park since 2016. He confirmed the constraint on construction is due to high construction costs where plans to build are being held up waiting for change.
After the pandemic, Snedeker said he is hopeful to fill some of the undeveloped lots.
There is a need for more industrial space in Vermont, said Snedeker, “in defined areas around populated areas.”
