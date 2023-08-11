Career and technical education instructors specializing in engineering and automotive technology from Vermont, Maine and New York traded gas for electricity this week at the Switch Labs workshop held at Stafford Technical Center in Rutland.
The full-day, week-long workshop was offered by Switch Vehicles, a California-based electric vehicle education company that teaches CTE instructors the basics of EV production using its “build-it-yourself” EV education kit.
Like many of the attending participants, Stafford instructors will take what they’ve learned from this workshop and implement it into the STC curriculum beginning this fall. The program will feature rebuilding the same EV instructors have been working on throughout the week.
Baudelio Ibarra, the Switch Vehicles instructor teaching this week’s course, said in an interview Thursday that the 17 participants had been a great group and had picked things up pretty quickly.
“There were some people who had some background in EVs, but not to the level of knowing the core concepts. So, I think during the course of this week, I’ve seen a lot of people who I would suspect (find EVs) to be a lot more approachable and teachable now than they used to be. And everyone’s been very engaged,” Ibarra said.
Ibarra said the training is structured so that participants spend each morning in a traditional classroom setting and use the afternoon to build the EVs. Given the size of this week’s session, the group has been building two EVs.
Stafford Director Melissa Connor said the idea to bring EV education to STC was inspired by one of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief grants, which focuses on allocating funding to technical schools and programs expanding or adding EV education.
According to the Agency of Education’s CTE Education Coordinator Doug Webster, over $1.5 million has already been awarded as part of this initiative.
STC auto tech instructor Jim Woodward said this week is his second time taking Switch Vehicles’ training, adding that he went out to California in May to see if the course would work for STC.
“(This training) is a lot of fun. You learn a lot about electric vehicles — not only the construction, but also about the need. The fact that it’s a growing need makes you stop for a moment and think environmentally,” Woodward said. “This is a good way to get students to take that time to be involved in a fun way for them because it’s still mechanical. … And (they) will be paying attention to and learning about the environmental need for something like this at the same time.”
Ibarra said, as a trainer, he always enjoys seeing EV education grow in communities around the nation, adding that Switch Vehicles’ curriculum really attempts to demonstrate how the function of electric vehicles is changing in society.
“The new workforce is not going to be doing oil changes and brake jobs,” Ibarra said. “The things that we’re familiar with now that are important in the industry are not going to be as important (in the future). One of the biggest ones that I like to make reference to is understanding how an internal combustion engine works. Some schools still teach small engines, four-stroke cycle, because that small engine teaches them how to work on generators, Chevrolet, Ford, because that’s what is in the industry. We really need to start talking about the EV at that level because it’s going to become common language.”
Connor said Stafford is incredibly appreciative for the GEER grant, adding that she and her team see this as a fantastic opportunity to make students even more valuable in the workforce.
Additionally, she said that EV programming at STC doesn’t have to stay regulated to auto tech and engineering, adding that other programs might have the opportunity to learn about and collaborate within the growing industry.
“One of the biggest things at Stafford is, we try to make sure (that when) our students leave, they have a diverse set of skills. With the trend going toward electric and hybrid vehicles, this is just going to give them another advantage,” Connor said.