Stafford EV
EV-Switch Vehicles instructor, Baudelio Ibarra, sits in front of the electric vehicle and chats with a crowd of instructors during an EV workshop at Stafford Technical Center on Thursday.

 SOPHIA BUCKLEY-CLEMENT/Staff PHOTo

Career and technical education instructors specializing in engineering and automotive technology from Vermont, Maine and New York traded gas for electricity this week at the Switch Labs workshop held at Stafford Technical Center in Rutland.

The full-day, week-long workshop was offered by Switch Vehicles, a California-based electric vehicle education company that teaches CTE instructors the basics of EV production using its “build-it-yourself” EV education kit.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

