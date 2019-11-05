Plans for several properties in the Stonegate development have cleared a hurdle with the homeowner’s association voting to remove them from the subdivision.
The association voted late last month to remove 16 properties from the complex for sale to Brandon Sample, according to city Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly, and the sale closed last week.
The city participated in the process because it owns two undeveloped Stonegate lots claimed at tax sale. The lots were not part of Sample’s deal, but the city’s ownership of them made the city a voting member of the association. Kelly voted, at the direction of the Board of Aldermen, in favor of the sale. Kelly said she stressed that the city’s vote should not be taken as implied approval of any permits Sample needs for his projects.
Many of the lots are part of the former Griswold Masonry property. Sample, a lawyer who also owns a remodeling business, said he plans to initially use the property as storage before redeveloping it as housing. Also, he has bought a nearby property he plans to make into an office for his law practice in which he represents criminal defendants in the federal court system.
Kelly said exactly what permits Sample needs will depend on the details of whatever he submits to the city.
Meanwhile, once the city sells its lots, which she expects will happen through the city-owned properties committee in the near future, Kelly said most of the usable lots in the Stonegate development will have been sold.
“Some of what’s left behind has wetlands on it, so I don’t think it’s very developable,” Kelly said. “The homeowners association is talking about doing some open-space use.”
Reached by email, homeowners association president Bob Goddard said it was too early to discuss details.
“Things are still being sorted out, and I believe it is premature to speak in a public forum about those ideas,” he wrote. “I know personally, I would like to see something that benefits the city as well as the community. After the board has an opportunity to assess different ideas we may share.”
