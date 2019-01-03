A Pennsylvania man is accused of shooting at a woman during a family gathering in Tinmouth.
William Healis, 42, of Hummerston, Pennsylvania, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to felony charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges carry a combined maximum of 20 years in prison. Healis was ordered held for lack of $50,000 bail.
Vermont State Police said they responded to an assault complaint at East Road in Tinmouth at around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said Healis, identified as the complainant, was stopped in Manchester.
Healis told police he had been arguing with his brother-in-law, John Marro, and that the argument escalated from name-calling to a shoving match. Healis told police he had a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun holstered on his hip, and that as he was leaving he drew it in order to place it in a case so that he could drive through New York without running afoul of that state’s gun laws, but that he dropped the gun on the ground and it went off.
That account was at odds with what police said they heard from others at the gathering.
Marro’s story matched Healis’ regarding the escalation of their disagreement, police said, but Marro claimed that when the pushing began, he knocked Healis into the mud. Healis then got up, drew his gun and pressed it into Marro’s chest and threatened to shoot, according to affidavits. Marro said they continued pushing each other with the gun against his chest until Healis again fell in the mud.
Marro told police he went inside, heard a gunshot and came back out to see Healis’ taillights as he drove away.
A woman at the gathering told police the shot was fired at her. She said she watched the confrontation between Healis and Marro and then argued with Healis from the porch as he was leaving. She said he pointed the gun at her and fired a single round.
A fourth witness, a juvenile only identified by his initials, told police he had been watching “a possum” in the yard, and that was what Healis took his shot at. Police said the boy provided a sketch of where the animal was but did not know if Healis had hit it.
Police said they searched the area around where Healis had been parked and found no sign of a gun being discharged into the ground. The affidavit made no reference to police finding an opossum.
